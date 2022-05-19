Lawmakers want Ohio State's 2010 football season restored





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The 2010 season of the Ohio State University football team, vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal, should be restored because of recent changes allowing college athletes to be compensated, under a symbolic resolution approved by House lawmakers.

The vacating of the season followed revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia like championship rings for cash. The scandal led to the resignation of then Coach Jim Tressel, now president of Youngstown State University.

Last year, the NCAA for the first time allowed college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness.

The NCAA's elimination of Ohio State's 2010 12-1 season, including a Sugar Bowl win, unfairly hurt players, fans and coaches who had nothing to do with the scandal, said Rep. Brian Stewart, the resolution's sponsor and an Ohio State grad.

The House approved the resolution Wednesday but support wasn't unanimous. Rep. Jamie Callender noted that athletes caught up in the scandal broke rules that still wouldn't be covered by NIL compensation. Rep. Nino Vitale questioned the importance of the resolution compared to other issues before the House.

