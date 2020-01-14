Lawsuit: Ex-Volvo worker fired because he wasn't Swedish

S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
GE   12.03 (-0.74%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
PRI   128.62 (-0.41%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
Log in

Lawsuit: Ex-Volvo worker fired because he wasn't Swedish

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Romanian-born former employee at Volvo was left out of business talks, turned down for a promotion and ultimately fired because he wasn't Swedish, according to a lawsuit.

Luke Diventi is suing Volvo Group North America LLC for job discrimination, The Charlotte Observer reported on Tuesday. Volvo Group is the trucking arm of its Swedish-based parent company AB Volvo.

Divent's lawsuit alleges violations of the Civil Rights Act and seeks at least $25,000 in damages. Attorneys for both sides didn't immediately respond to requests for comment by the newspaper.

According to the complaint, Diventi worked for Volvo Group at its headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina, for seven years as a lead project manager. Attorneys for Diventi said in the complaint that Volvo habitually gave preferential treatment to its Swedish-born workers in Greensboro, including speaking in Swedish in open group meetings and during business discussions.

The only suggestion for how Diventi could improve his job performance was to “become more Swedish in his interactions with coworkers,” the lawsuit said.

Diventi began complaining about the special treatment to his manager in mid-2018, according to the complaint, which said Volvo Group reportedly “escalated its efforts to impede his performance” in response.

They denied his request to go on a business trip to Volvo’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, Diventi’s attorneys said, and offered it instead to a Swedish employee.

Shortly thereafter, Diventi applied for a promotion and was interviewed but ultimately turned down, the lawsuit said. A Swedish employee subsequently received it.

Diventi told his manager in October 2018 that he would be taking his complaints of discrimination to upper-level managers. He was put on administrative leave the next day, the lawsuit said.

Diventi was fired in November and a person from Sweden took over his job duties, according to the complaint.


More on MarketBeat
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel