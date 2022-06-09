Lawsuit: LA shelter for kids was a den for sexual abuse

×
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)

Lawsuit: LA shelter for kids was a den for sexual abuse

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Christopher Weber And Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press


Jonathan Wright, 39, holds up the T-shirt he was given when he first went to MacLaren Children's Center in El Monte as an 8-year-old during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 9, 2022. He said he was sexually abused by a physician there. A Los Angeles County-run shelter meant to be a safe space for children as they awaited placement in foster homes was for decades a den for sexual predators among the staff — and some residents — who preyed on children as young as 5, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by dozens of former residents. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County-run shelter meant to be a safe space for children as they awaited placement in foster homes was for decades a den for sexual predators among the staff — and some residents — who preyed on children as young as 5, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by dozens of former residents.

Some of the more than 30 plaintiffs spoke at a news conference and wept and trembled as they detailed abuse and some victims’ attempts to escape the hall’s barbed-wire fences and guarded gates. Among the victims was a 6-year-old boy who in 1990 was molested by a male staffer who locked the boy in a closet as punishment for screaming during the assault, according to the lawsuit.

Jonathan Wright, 39, held up the T-shirt he was given when he first went to MacLaren Children’s Center in El Monte as an 8-year-old. He said he was sexually abused by a physician there.

“To this day, I hate being near doctors,” he said, sobbing.

Staff members often turned a blind eye to the assaults and misconduct at the facility, where children were routinely placed in solitary confinement, drugged and restrained in chairs, the lawsuit said.

(Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of sexual violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.)

The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sexual assault unless they give their permission.

Octavia Evans said she was 12 when she was abused. She summoned the courage to report it to staff and said they took it to their boss — who was her abuser.

Now 36, Evans addressed any former MacLaren staff members who may have watched the news conference: “We were children, and we were trusting you to care for us — not hurt us.”

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. It's the second to be brought recently against the county in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of foster children at the facility, also known as MacLaren Hall.


The victims' attorneys say they have more than 200 clients who claim they were abused at the facility. The lawsuit says that county officials in and out of the hall either knew or should have known of the abuse and failed to act.

“MacLaren Hall became a dumping-grounds for society’s most vulnerable, including minors without parents, or minors whose parents who were unable to care for them,” the lawsuit said. “Children were frequently removed from abusive homes and placed at MacLaren Hall only to be re-abused.”

The facility opened in 1961 and was overseen by the county’s probation department and then in 1976 was placed under the purview of the county Department of Children and Family Services. More than 20,000 kids passed through the hall before it closed in 2003.

A lawsuit was filed in May by eight women and four men, including one who was 5 in 1988 when he says he was assaulted by a male staff member in a bathroom.

Children and Family Services issued a statement declining to comment on the lawsuit but said the allegations “will be thoroughly examined.”

“Our department has many safeguards in place to protect children in our care and to hold accountable those who violate laws and policies,” the statement said.

MacLaren was shuttered in 2003 after the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California and other organizations filed class-action lawsuits alleging inhumane treatment by staff and a failure to investigate abuse reports. An ACLU report described conditions as “Dickensian,” with children who were so neglected it amounted to “government sponsored child abuse.”

Los Angeles County settled the lawsuit with the ACLU and has paid settlements to some victims.

MacLaren failed to conduct background checks on staff prior to 2001. Once the checks were implemented, 17 staffers were found to have criminal histories that should have disqualified them from being hired, attorney Adam P. Slater said.

“It was medieval in the way it was run. ... MacLaren Hall had more in common with a child prison” than a safe place for children, Slater said.

The plaintiffs were able to file lawsuits because of a California law that took effect in 2020 and suspended for three years the statute of limitations for childhood sex abuse victims to bring cases.

The statute of limitations in California for filing certain felony sexual abuse charges runs out when a child victim turns 40. The sheriff's department — which polices county facilities — and the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether law enforcement has initiated any criminal investigations on behalf of MacLaren victims.

The victims’ attorneys say they are not aware of a criminal investigation involving MacLaren since the mid-1980s, when five employees were arrested on suspicion of child molestation and selling drugs to children, according to the lawsuit.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.