S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
Lawyers plan suit against Lufthansa over Jewish passengers

Friday, May 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

Lawyers for 26 passengers said Friday they told Lufthansa that they will sue the German airline for refusing to let members of a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers board a plane after some had refused to wear masks on an earlier flight.

The lawyers from the American Center for Law & Justice, a conservative advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., said in a letter dated Thursday to Lufthansa's CEO that the passengers were victims of an “unconscionable antisemitic incident” on May 4 in Frankfurt.

The lawyers said they will detail the passengers' “legal claims and demands” against Lufthansa next week. The letter was signed by five officials of the legal center, including its chief counsel, Jay Sekulow, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial.

Lufthansa apologized for the incident on Tuesday, saying it has “zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism and discrimination of any type.” The airline said it was reviewing the incident.

A group of passengers flew from New York to Frankfurt, where they planned to connect to a flight to Budapest. Some had allegedly refused to comply with rules requiring face masks, and Lufthansa staffers blocked passengers who appeared to be Jewish because they were wearing skull caps or had sidelocks, according to German media accounts.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


