Leak detected in pipeline that brings crude oil to Germany

Wed., October 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leak was detected in an oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude oil reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday.

The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which originates in Russia, on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) form the the central Polish city of Plock.

It said the cause of the leak wasn't known.

Firefighters were working at the site of the leak, PERN said.

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

Last year, Russia accounted for some 35% of Germany’s crude oil supply. But that proportion has been reduced following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the country’s focus now is on phasing out the remaining supplies before a European Union embargo on most Russian imports goes into effect.

A month ago, the German government took control of three refineries owned by Russia’s Rosneft, which account for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

