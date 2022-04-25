S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   323.75
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
Live updates | Zelenskyy: US talks effective, encouraging
Learn a New Language with Top-Rated Babbel

Monday, April 25, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Despite the world re-opening to travel over the past year, things aren't always operating so smoothly on domestic airlines. So, why not think beyond the border with your business and leisure travel? The business world is flattening, after all, so if you're going global, you better start to learn a new language or two. Fortunately, Babbel Language Learning is back on sale for one of its lowest prices ever.

Babbel has more than ten million users worldwide who have helped propel it to 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store on more than 500,000 reviews and 4.6 stars on the App Store with more than 180,000 reviews. The Next Web calls it, "one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere" and Fast Company named it the "most innovative company in education" in 2016.

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language-learning app, the company says, and is designed by more than 100 expert linguists to help you learn to speak a new language confidently in as little as one month. Babbel targets practical vocabulary about topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and directions with bite-size 10- to 15-minute lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule. Speech-recognition technology helps keep your pronunciation on point while personalized review sessions help reinforce your learning. You can learn on any device, or offline, when you download course materials and progress from beginner to advanced at your own pace.

Babbel languages include Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English, and with this deal you'll be able to learn them all on your own time.

With a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, you can learn a new language at your own pace whenever you feel like practicing. Normally $499, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $199 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

