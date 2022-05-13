S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes

Learn How SAP Can Help Your Business Improve Efficiency

Friday, May 13, 2022 | Entrepreneur


The global supply chain has been under severe stress for a few years. But while those supply chain issues have helped contribute to inflation, they've also presented opportunities. There's greater demand for operations and logistics experts these days as companies seek to find solutions to complicated supply chain and operational issues. If you're looking for a new career or you want to add to your skill set, the 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle will help you become the kind of operations and systems experts that modern companies need today.

SAP is a leading enterprise software that helps manage business operations and customer relations, including supply chain management. In this 13-course bundle from Uplatz, you'll gain a detailed understanding of SAP systems and be able to implement positive solutions for complex problems within an organization.

Uplatz was founded in 2017 in the UK as an IT training provider and has quickly grown to offer more than 5,000 courses to more than one million students across 103 countries. Uplatz's courses are highly structured, subject-focused, and job-oriented with a strong emphasis on practice to ensure students really commit what they learn to memory.

In these courses, you'll start out with the SAP basics, learning about system installation and configuration, load balancing on servers, and performance management of different components. You'll progress to cover SAP ABAP, SAP ABAP on HANA, and a number of other SAP services and platforms. As you learn, you'll get familiar with performance analysis, the SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), cloud platform integration, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to architect a full-stack SAP system from the ground up that will support business operations from A to Z.

Learn the skills needed to address today's most challenging problems. Right now, you can get the 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle for just $39.

Prices subject to change.

Should you invest $1,000 in SAP right now?

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.