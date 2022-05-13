Learn How SAP Can Help Your Business Improve Efficiency





The global supply chain has been under severe stress for a few years. But while those supply chain issues have helped contribute to inflation, they've also presented opportunities. There's greater demand for operations and logistics experts these days as companies seek to find solutions to complicated supply chain and operational issues. If you're looking for a new career or you want to add to your skill set, the 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle will help you become the kind of operations and systems experts that modern companies need today.

SAP is a leading enterprise software that helps manage business operations and customer relations, including supply chain management. In this 13-course bundle from Uplatz, you'll gain a detailed understanding of SAP systems and be able to implement positive solutions for complex problems within an organization.

Uplatz was founded in 2017 in the UK as an IT training provider and has quickly grown to offer more than 5,000 courses to more than one million students across 103 countries. Uplatz's courses are highly structured, subject-focused, and job-oriented with a strong emphasis on practice to ensure students really commit what they learn to memory.

In these courses, you'll start out with the SAP basics, learning about system installation and configuration, load balancing on servers, and performance management of different components. You'll progress to cover SAP ABAP, SAP ABAP on HANA, and a number of other SAP services and platforms. As you learn, you'll get familiar with performance analysis, the SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), cloud platform integration, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to architect a full-stack SAP system from the ground up that will support business operations from A to Z.

Learn the skills needed to address today's most challenging problems. Right now, you can get the 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle for just $39.

Prices subject to change.

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here