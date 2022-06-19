Learn How to Start Your Own Photography Side Hustle With This Pro-Led Course





Folks who claim that hobbies can never turn into full-time jobs have never picked up a camera. Photography can offer various entrepreneurial opportunities, and digital and print media alike rely heavily on outstanding photographers who can deliver eye-catching images to help their brands stand out in a competitive market.

So if snapping photos is one of your passions, perhaps you should consider taking it up a notch and turning photography into a career or at least a side hustle. This 17-hour Digital Photographer Insiders Course can show you how.

This extensive course was designed from the ground up by instructor Ken Schultz (4.5/5 instructor rating), a photojournalist with 30 years of experience. He launched a digital photography blog in 2010 and has helped hundreds of new hobbyists purchase their first camera with his e-book, "Digital SLR Buyer's Guide."

This course is carefully crafted to give you bites of knowledge with four lessons per topic, remaining short enough to consume without overwhelming you. By following the lessons in order, you can improve your photography skills by honing in on the Photo Triangle, the TIP Triangle, and various other triangles you may meet in your photography journey.

You'll explore basic photography principles and get familiar with the Power of Three, a concept that professional photographers use frequently. You'll cover some of the most important concepts like exposure, focus, and composition while exploring landscape and portrait photography tips. There's even a course on using Adobe Lightroom to edit your photos and add exciting new elements. By the end of the 62 lessons, you should have the skills and confidence to turn your hobby into a profitable business.

Great photography will always be in high demand. Be there to meet it. Right now, you can get the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course for 79% off $299 at just $60 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Before you consider Lear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lear wasn't on the list.

While Lear currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here