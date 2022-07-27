Learn the World's Most Popular Programming Language for Less Than $40





Entrepreneurs today face a constant battle to make their products and services stand out from an ever-crowded field. One of the best ways to do that is by utilizing technology to help you operate your business. But if you don't know how to code, how do you best leverage tech?

Well, rather than shell out huge sums of money on in-sourced or out-sourced tech help, maybe it's time to learn to code. And if you're going to start learning to code, there are few better places than with the world's most popular programming language today, Python.

In The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle, you'll get nine courses and nearly 50 hours of training in this general-purpose, highly-scalable programming language. The beginner-friendly bundle starts with the basics, helping you understand fundamental Python functionality, basic data structures, and how to write Python scripts. As you get more comfortable, you'll create your own Python programs from scratch as you use core programming tools like functions and loops. You'll learn how to make basic visualizations in Python and work with complete datasets in the Pandas package.

Soon, you'll progress to an intermediate level, learning about language constructs and exploring concepts like generators, decorators, callbacks, higher-order functions, and more. As you get more familiar with Python, you'll know how professional programmers use this powerful language for a host of applications. Through hands-on labs and projects, you'll improve your programming skills as you learn how to make Python ReportLabs, use Python for spatial analysis, use Python for networking, create algorithms, and so much more. It's a comprehensive education that is well-suited for such a versatile programming language.

Start your coding journey by learning Python. Right now, The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle is on sale for just $39 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.