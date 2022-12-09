Lebanese actress linked to governor freed after brief arrest





BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese actress with links to the country’s controversial Central Bank governor was briefly arrested Friday after answering summons and showing up for questioning at the Beirut prosecutors office. She was set free hours later on condition she return for more questioning when needed, a judicial official and the state-run new agency said.

he arrest is the latest in the controversy surrounding the governor, Riad Salameh, who is being investigated for corruption as an economic meltdown and financial collapse convulse the tiny Mediterranean nation.

According to the National News Agency, a judge, acting on the request by Lebanon’s top financial prosecutor, ordered that Stephanie Saliba be placed in custody after she showed up earlier in the day at the prosecutors office in Beirut for questioning. The report gave no reason for her arrest.

A judicial official said investigative Judge Iman Abdullah questioned Saliba over “illicit enrichment and money laundering.” The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, did not give further details.

Saliba was later questioned by Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court who has been investigating Salameh.

Aoun set Saliba free on Friday evening on condition that she comes for further questioning when needed, the judicial official said, adding that Saliba will be also banned from leaving the country until the questioning ends.

Salameh is being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein, for potential money laundering and embezzlement. He has repeatedly denied corruption charges.

Reports in Lebanese media say the governor gave Saliba expensive gifts.

Earlier this week, Aoun issued a search warrant for Saliba's home as part of her investigation of the governor.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class.

Many hold the 72-year-old Salameh responsible for the crisis, citing policies that drove up national debt and caused the Lebanese pound to lose 90% of its value against the dollar. The Central Bank governor, who has held the post for the past three decades, still enjoys the backing of top politicians.

In this special presentation we're looking at stocks that investors should be selling now. When the market is down, there is a temptation to look at deeply discounted stocks to buy and hold. But buying the dip is a strategy that fits stocks that have a proven track record of growth in revenue and – more importantly – earnings.

But when a stock is not scoring well on either of these fronts, it's time for investors to challenge the reason(s) why they own the stock. If the stock no longer fits that thesis, it's likely time to sell.

This doesn't mean you can't find hidden gems that are flying under the radar for whatever reason. But even in those cases, you have to see a business case that supports owning the stock. If that case no longer exists, loyalty to that stock is a one-way proposition.

This strategy applies to both bull and bear markets. That's because some sectors are better to buy at different times. The end of the year is a good time to reassess your portfolio and weed out the stocks that are no longer serving you well. If you own any of the following stocks, they may be candidates to sell.

View the Stocks Here .