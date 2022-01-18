Lebanese judge freezes assets of central bank governor

S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   170.79 (-1.32%)
MSFT   305.89 (-1.39%)
FB   321.30 (-3.19%)
GOOGL   2,723.40 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,165.55 (-2.38%)
TSLA   1,048.37 (-0.12%)
NVDA   263.85 (-2.07%)
BABA   130.15 (-1.08%)
NIO   30.24 (-2.29%)
AMD   134.98 (-1.39%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.63 (-2.80%)
GE   103.23 (+0.07%)
T   27.11 (-0.26%)
F   24.52 (-2.66%)
DIS   152.75 (+0.53%)
PFE   53.74 (-2.20%)
AMC   18.82 (-8.51%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.35 (+0.17%)
S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   170.79 (-1.32%)
MSFT   305.89 (-1.39%)
FB   321.30 (-3.19%)
GOOGL   2,723.40 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,165.55 (-2.38%)
TSLA   1,048.37 (-0.12%)
NVDA   263.85 (-2.07%)
BABA   130.15 (-1.08%)
NIO   30.24 (-2.29%)
AMD   134.98 (-1.39%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.63 (-2.80%)
GE   103.23 (+0.07%)
T   27.11 (-0.26%)
F   24.52 (-2.66%)
DIS   152.75 (+0.53%)
PFE   53.74 (-2.20%)
AMC   18.82 (-8.51%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.35 (+0.17%)
S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   170.79 (-1.32%)
MSFT   305.89 (-1.39%)
FB   321.30 (-3.19%)
GOOGL   2,723.40 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,165.55 (-2.38%)
TSLA   1,048.37 (-0.12%)
NVDA   263.85 (-2.07%)
BABA   130.15 (-1.08%)
NIO   30.24 (-2.29%)
AMD   134.98 (-1.39%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.63 (-2.80%)
GE   103.23 (+0.07%)
T   27.11 (-0.26%)
F   24.52 (-2.66%)
DIS   152.75 (+0.53%)
PFE   53.74 (-2.20%)
AMC   18.82 (-8.51%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.35 (+0.17%)
S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   170.79 (-1.32%)
MSFT   305.89 (-1.39%)
FB   321.30 (-3.19%)
GOOGL   2,723.40 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,165.55 (-2.38%)
TSLA   1,048.37 (-0.12%)
NVDA   263.85 (-2.07%)
BABA   130.15 (-1.08%)
NIO   30.24 (-2.29%)
AMD   134.98 (-1.39%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.63 (-2.80%)
GE   103.23 (+0.07%)
T   27.11 (-0.26%)
F   24.52 (-2.66%)
DIS   152.75 (+0.53%)
PFE   53.74 (-2.20%)
AMC   18.82 (-8.51%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.35 (+0.17%)

Lebanese judge freezes assets of central bank governor

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — An investigating judge in Beirut on Tuesday froze some assets belonging to the country's central bank governor, who is accused of corruption and dereliction of duties during Lebanon's unprecedented economic meltdown.

Judge Ghada Aoun said she ordered the freeze “as a precautionary measure” while an investigation into allegations against Gov. Riad Salameh continues. The governor filed to show up for questioning Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a Lebanese anti-corruption group.

Last week, Aoun issued a travel ban for Salameh in the same case. The long-serving central bank governor is also being investigated in a handful of European countries on suspicion of money laundering.

The deeply divided Lebanon is going through its worst economic meltdown, with the value of the national currency plunging, foreign reserves running low and the highly indebted government unable to agree on an economic recovery plan.

Many hold Salameh responsible for the financial crisis, blaming him for policies that only drove national debt up and caused the currency to tumble. But Salameh, 71, has been in the post for nearly three decades and enjoys backing from most politicians, including the country’s prime minister.

Salameh dismissed the lawsuit against him — filed by a group of lawyers known by the name “The People Want to Reform the Regime” — as political, saying it lacked evidence. He called for Judge Aoun to be dismissed from the case and accused her of bias.

It was not immediately clear how authorities could implement the order, which includes seven residential units owned by Salameh and four luxury cars.

Salameh was touted as the guardian of Lebanon’s monetary stability and praised for steering the country’s finances after recovery from the 15-year civil war that ended in 1990 and other bouts of unrest. But he has come under intense scrutiny since the economic meltdown began in late 2019, with many experts now questioning his monetary policies.

Salameh is also being investigated in Switzerland, Luxembourg and France for potential money laundering and embezzlement. Local media reported in recent months that Salameh, his brother and an aide have been involved in illegal businesses, including money transfers abroad despite the informal capital controls imposed at home.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.