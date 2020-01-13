Lebanese protesters block road outside central bank

S&P 500   3,288.13 (+0.70%)
DOW   28,907.05 (+0.29%)
QQQ   220.95 (+1.15%)
AAPL   316.96 (+2.14%)
FB   221.91 (+1.77%)
MSFT   163.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   1,440.03 (+0.77%)
AMZN   1,891.30 (+0.43%)
CGC   23.11 (+12.51%)
NVDA   251.98 (+3.14%)
BABA   230.48 (+2.97%)
MU   57.45 (+1.38%)
GE   12.12 (+3.86%)
TSLA   524.86 (+9.77%)
AMD   48.75 (+1.20%)
T   38.10 (-1.22%)
ACB   1.70 (+3.03%)
F   9.24 (-0.11%)
NFLX   338.92 (+3.00%)
PRI   129.15 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.06 (+0.92%)
GILD   64.31 (-1.11%)
DIS   143.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,288.13 (+0.70%)
DOW   28,907.05 (+0.29%)
QQQ   220.95 (+1.15%)
AAPL   316.96 (+2.14%)
FB   221.91 (+1.77%)
MSFT   163.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   1,440.03 (+0.77%)
AMZN   1,891.30 (+0.43%)
CGC   23.11 (+12.51%)
NVDA   251.98 (+3.14%)
BABA   230.48 (+2.97%)
MU   57.45 (+1.38%)
GE   12.12 (+3.86%)
TSLA   524.86 (+9.77%)
AMD   48.75 (+1.20%)
T   38.10 (-1.22%)
ACB   1.70 (+3.03%)
F   9.24 (-0.11%)
NFLX   338.92 (+3.00%)
PRI   129.15 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.06 (+0.92%)
GILD   64.31 (-1.11%)
DIS   143.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,288.13 (+0.70%)
DOW   28,907.05 (+0.29%)
QQQ   220.95 (+1.15%)
AAPL   316.96 (+2.14%)
FB   221.91 (+1.77%)
MSFT   163.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   1,440.03 (+0.77%)
AMZN   1,891.30 (+0.43%)
CGC   23.11 (+12.51%)
NVDA   251.98 (+3.14%)
BABA   230.48 (+2.97%)
MU   57.45 (+1.38%)
GE   12.12 (+3.86%)
TSLA   524.86 (+9.77%)
AMD   48.75 (+1.20%)
T   38.10 (-1.22%)
ACB   1.70 (+3.03%)
F   9.24 (-0.11%)
NFLX   338.92 (+3.00%)
PRI   129.15 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.06 (+0.92%)
GILD   64.31 (-1.11%)
DIS   143.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,288.13 (+0.70%)
DOW   28,907.05 (+0.29%)
QQQ   220.95 (+1.15%)
AAPL   316.96 (+2.14%)
FB   221.91 (+1.77%)
MSFT   163.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   1,440.03 (+0.77%)
AMZN   1,891.30 (+0.43%)
CGC   23.11 (+12.51%)
NVDA   251.98 (+3.14%)
BABA   230.48 (+2.97%)
MU   57.45 (+1.38%)
GE   12.12 (+3.86%)
TSLA   524.86 (+9.77%)
AMD   48.75 (+1.20%)
T   38.10 (-1.22%)
ACB   1.70 (+3.03%)
F   9.24 (-0.11%)
NFLX   338.92 (+3.00%)
PRI   129.15 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.06 (+0.92%)
GILD   64.31 (-1.11%)
DIS   143.88 (-0.51%)
Log in

Lebanese protesters block road outside central bank

Posted on Monday, January 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press


An anti-government protester, right, argues with a police officer, as protesters blocking a main road during ongoing protests against the ruling elite of corruption and financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, while protests against corruption and mismanagement have gripped the country since October. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese protesters used sandbags and bricks Monday to block a main street outside the country's central bank, protesting financial policies they say deepened a liquidity crunch.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with the local currency losing over 60% of its value to the dollar over the last weeks while sources of foreign currency have dried up. Meanwhile, banks imposed informal capital controls limiting withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers in the country that relies heavily on imports of basic goods.

Panic has set in among residents who fear their deposits are in danger. Nationwide protests for three months have failed to pressure politicians to form a new government to institute drastic reforms.

The incumbent prime minister Saad Hariri resigned in late October. The president after consulting parliamentary blocs designated a new prime minister in December, who has yet to form a new Cabinet amid deep political divisions.

After weeks of calm, protesters threatened to launch a week of protests, culminating in civil disobedience, demanding the immediate formation of a government to deal with the severe financial crisis.

Late Monday, dozens of protesters blocked a main thoroughfare in central Beirut. The brief closure ended with limited scuffles with the police. Protesters then moved to outside Banque Du Liban, installing sandbags and bricks to block the street. “Down with the bank rule,” chanted the protesters. In a video posted by the protesters, they said the roadblock is to respond to the banks blocking depositors accessing their accounts.

The National News Agency reported protesters also blocked a main road in the southern city of Sidon.

Nationwide protests began in mid-October denouncing years of government mismanagement and corruption, demanding the political elite to step down


More on MarketBeat
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel