S&P 500   4,454.19 (-0.60%)
DOW   34,280.98 (-0.62%)
QQQ   350.38 (-0.82%)
AAPL   170.45 (-0.80%)
MSFT   299.80 (+0.10%)
FB   220.36 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   2,713.75 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,143.44 (-1.00%)
TSLA   1,031.66 (-1.35%)
NVDA   239.34 (-1.94%)
BABA   103.10 (-4.25%)
NIO   20.04 (-7.56%)
AMD   101.85 (-1.76%)
CGC   6.61 (-7.94%)
MU   72.67 (-1.50%)
GE   88.08 (-2.04%)
T   23.65 (-1.58%)
F   14.68 (-4.61%)
DIS   130.75 (-1.37%)
AMC   18.74 (-8.09%)
PFE   54.15 (+2.42%)
PYPL   111.04 (-1.29%)
BA   175.33 (-1.90%)
Lebanon reaches tentative deal with IMF on economic policies

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


Drivers wait in a long line to get fuel at a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund reached a tentative agreement on comprehensive policies Thursday, April 7, 2022, that could eventually pave the way for unlocking billions of dollars in loans to the crisis-hit country. (AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday reached a tentative agreement on comprehensive economic policies for the crisis-hit country that could eventually pave the way for some relief, unlocking billions of dollars in loans.

The four-year agreement, which is subject to approval by IMF management and executive board, was announced by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati after a meeting with IMF delegates in Beirut. He said Lebanon promised the IMF that Beirut would implement wide-ranging reforms in the small nation notorious for corruption.

The tentative agreement — a first step on what is sure to be a long and complicated road — provides a glimmer of hope for the small Mediterranean country in the grips of a devastating economic crisis. The World Bank has described the economic crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed in more than 150 years.

The IMF said in a statement that Lebanese authorities and the IMF team that has been in Lebanon for two weeks reached “a staff-level agreement on comprehensive economic policies” that could be supported by a 46-month Extended Fund Arrangement, or EFF, with requested access about $3 billion.

The IMF statement said that Lebanese authorities, with IMF staff support, have formulated a comprehensive economic reform program aiming to rebuild the economy, restore financial sustainability, strengthen governance and transparency, remove impediments to job creating growth, and increase social and reconstruction spending.

It is a first step on the way to an IMF bailout to Lebanon. In order for that to happen, Lebanon would need to implement reforms, including drafting a capital control law, restructure the country's had-hit banking sector and amend decades-old banking secrecy laws.

“The crisis demands a comprehensive reform program,” Mikati said, in order to deal with challenges ahead and achieve “financial and economic stability and reach permanent and strong growth.”


