Lebanon's currency reaches new low as crisis deepens

Sunday, June 13, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this June 2, 2021, file photo, clients wait to use ATM machines outside a closed bank in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s local currency hit a new record low on Sunday, June 13, 2021, with the country's economic and political crisis worsening with no apparent solutions in the near future. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency hit a new low on Sunday, as the country's economic and political crisis worsened with no apparent solutions in the near future.

The currency has lost more than 90% of its value since October 2019, when anti-government protests erupted. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in the country, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods.

The U.S. dollar hit 15,300 Lebanese pounds on the black market, a level not seen since March. The official rate still stands at 1,515 pounds to the dollar.

The latest crash comes as the tiny country suffers severe shortages of vital products including fuel and medicine. Electricity cuts last for much of the day and private generator owners have warned they cannot cover the supply deficit of the state-owned power company.

Political disagreements between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri have delayed the formation of a new government. Hariri was chosen for the post in October.

The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned days after an Aug. 4 blast at Beirut’s port that killed 211, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged nearby neighborhoods.

In March 2020, Lebanon defaulted on paying back its debt for the first time in its history.

The crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling class that has been running Lebanon since 1990 when a 15-year civil war ended.

The World Bank said earlier this month that Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?


7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.

This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.

Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.

View the "7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.