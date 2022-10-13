S&P 500   3,662.63 (+2.39%)
DOW   30,012.03 (+2.74%)
QQQ   268.04 (+2.05%)
AAPL   141.57 (+2.33%)
MSFT   235.03 (+4.11%)
META   130.11 (+2.05%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+1.36%)
AMZN   111.89 (-0.89%)
TSLA   220.85 (+1.66%)
NVDA   119.15 (+3.61%)
NIO   12.70 (-1.40%)
BABA   75.07 (-0.87%)
AMD   58.76 (+1.57%)
T   15.00 (+2.53%)
MU   54.81 (+3.91%)
CGC   2.48 (+0.00%)
F   11.73 (+1.65%)
GE   67.88 (+4.85%)
DIS   95.82 (+2.58%)
AMC   6.04 (+3.25%)
PYPL   83.96 (+0.18%)
PFE   42.99 (+2.28%)
NFLX   231.15 (+4.65%)
Lebanon's president approves historic Israel sea border deal

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Kareem Chehayeb, Associated Press
Najib Makati, Elias Bou Saab
In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Makati, right, receives the final draft of the maritime border agreement between Lebanon and Israel from his deputy Elias Bou Saab who leads the Lebanese negotiating team, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached an "historic agreement" with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. (Dalati Nohra via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said Thursday that the cash-strapped country has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel.

Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields.

The agreement to demarcate the maritime border comes after months of talks mediated by senior U.S. official Amos Hochstein, and would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.

“This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights,” Aoun said in a televised speech.

Aoun made the announcement hours after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri, who had received copies of Hochstein’s latest iteration of the agreement earlier this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that both countries agreed to “formally” end their maritime border dispute, and that their leaders both told him they were ready to take next steps.

Israel’s Cabinet on Wednesday voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers. The agreement will be forwarded to the Knesset, or parliament, for a two-week review period before a final Cabinet vote.

Lebanon hopes that demarcating maritime borders will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis.

“I hope the end of these negotiations is the promising start to placing the cornerstone for the economic growth that Lebanon needs through extracting oil and gas,” Aoun said. “Which would add stability, security, and development that our nation Lebanon needs.”

Israel meanwhile also hopes to exploit gas reserves and hopes the deal will reduce the risk of war with Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.


The agreement stipulates that the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the “Qana” natural gas field. Gas production would be based on the Lebanese side, but Israel would be compensated for gas extracted from its side of the line.

Lebanon has been working with French energy giant Total on preparations for exploring the field.

