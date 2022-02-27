S&P 500   4,384.65
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response to Russia
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones
Live updates: Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
Legal Sea Foods founder George Berkowitz dies at 97

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — George Berkowitz, who founded the seafood restaurant chain Legal Seafoods, has died in a Boston suburb. He was 97.

Berkowitz died in his sleep on Feb. 20 in his retirement community home in Dedham after dealing with failing health, the Boston Globe reports.

He originally founded Legal Sea Foods in 1950 as a fish market next to his Russian immigrant father’s meat market and grocery, Legal Cash Market, in Cambridge, according to the newspaper.

Berkowitz opened the first Legal Sea Foods restaurant next to the fish market in 1968. Over the years the eateries, which feature traditional New England seafood such as clam chowder and fried clams, won a range of national accolades.

Berkowitz’s son, Roger Berkowitz, eventually took over as CEO and sold the chain to Medford-based PPX Hospitality Brands in 2020, though he retained rights to its online marketplace operation.

There are currently 23 Legal Sea Foods restaurants from Massachusetts to Virginia.

Born in Cambridge, Berkowitz also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He leaves a wife, three sons, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family said in an obituary that funeral services for Berkowitz will be private.


