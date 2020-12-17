Lennar, Accenture rise; Worthington, R.R. Donnelley fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Lennar Corp., up $5.66 to $79.95.
The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Nexstar Media Group, down $1.28 to $103.42
The television broadcaster is buying consumer product reviews company BestReviews for $160 million.
Smith & Wesson Brands, up 15 cents to $17.08
The firearms maker announced a $50 million stock buyback plan.
R.R. Donnelley & Sons, down 12 cents to $1.97
The communications and marketing company said it is not in discussions to sell its printing and packaging business in Asia.
Accenture, up $17.02 to $264.47
The consulting company reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast.
Rite Aid, up $2.97 to $20.08
The drugstore chain gave investors an encouraging fiscal third-quarter financial report.
Jabil, up $3.03 to $44.09
The electronics manufacturer beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Worthington Industries, down $1.95 to $50.58
The metal manufacturer's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
