Levi Strauss Stock Tears Lower After Earnings

Levi Strauss Co (NYSE:LEVI) is suffering a steep post-earnings drop today, down 15.1% to trade at $15.30 at last glance. Though the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results amid price hikes and strong demand, higher costs still hit its margins, specifically freight, labor, and raw material expenses.

This negative price action has LEVI dropping back below its 200-day moving average, which has been a level of both pressure and support over the past few months. Year-over-year, the equity is down 20.4%.

Options bulls have been very active, per LEVI's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.72 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This ratio ranks in the 95th percentile of its annual range, showing calls being picked up at a much faster-than-usual rate.

Today, options traders are targeting the security at 19 times the intraday average. So far, 10,000 calls and 5,547 puts have been exchanged. The April 16 call is the most popular, with new positions being opened there.

Analysts are split on Levi Strauss stock, with six of the 11 in coverage carrying a "strong buy" rating, and five a tepid "hold." Meanwhile, short interest represents a solid 10.4% of the stock's available float.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here