Levi Strauss, United rise; DraftKings, NanoString fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 25 cents to $5.82.

The satellite radio company raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.

Masimo Corp., up $5.61 to $245.74.

The medical technology company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial update.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.50 to $36.38.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for a relief package for the struggling airline industry and prodded Congress to take action.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $2.05 to $72.21.

The frozen french fry maker's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

DraftKings Inc., down n$3.45 to $53.33.

The online sports betting company priced a public offering for 32 million shares at a discount to its closing price on Tuesday.

NanoString Technologies Inc., down $1.75 to $41.96.

The maker of diagnostic systems for DNA analysis gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Alphabet Inc., up $8.12 to $1,459.14.

The Supreme Court is hearing a copyright dispute worth billions of dollars between Google's parent company and Oracle.

Levi Strauss & Co., up 75 cents to $15.49.

The jeans maker reported a surprising third-quarter profit on stronger-than-expected sales.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target United Continental (UAL) 1.6 $36.38 +4.3% N/A -5.93 Hold $52.14 Lamb Weston (LW) 2.2 $72.21 +2.9% 1.27% 29.00 Hold $54.25 Masimo (MASI) 1.4 $245.74 +2.3% N/A 63.66 Buy $226.71 Draftkings (DKNG) 0.0 $53.33 -6.1% N/A N/A Buy $51.16 Sirius XM (SIRI) 1.9 $5.82 +4.6% 0.86% 26.43 Buy $7.06