Li Auto Stock Surges After Strong Delivery Numbers

Li Auto Inc (NYSE:LI) is surging this morning, alongside fellow China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NIO) after both company's announced strong March delivery numbers. Li Auto reported 31,716 vehicles deliveries in March -- more than double the total from a year ago. At last glance, LI is up 8.4% to trade at $27.98.

For the past couple weeks, LI's 80-day moving average has kept a firm lid on the shares, while the $26 level has provided some support. With the 80-day still lingering overhead, LI is down roughly 13% year-to-date.

Amid the news, options traders are targeting LI at triple the intraday average. So far, 12,000 calls and 8,696 puts have crossed the tape. The weekly 4/1 27-strike put and 27-strike call are the most popular, followed by the 28.50-strike call in the same weekly series, all of which expire today.

Meanwhile, the brokerage bunch shows little opportunity for bull notes, with all six analysts in coverage carrying a "strong buy" rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $40.70 is a 46.6% premium to current levels.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

