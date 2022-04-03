Li Auto Stock Surges After Strong Delivery Numbers

Li Auto Inc (NYSE:LI) is surging this morning, alongside fellow China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NIO) after both company's announced strong March delivery numbers. Li Auto reported 31,716 vehicles deliveries in March -- more than double the total from a year ago. At last glance, LI is up 8.4% to trade at $27.98.

For the past couple weeks, LI's 80-day moving average has kept a firm lid on the shares, while the $26 level has provided some support. With the 80-day still lingering overhead, LI is down roughly 13% year-to-date.

Amid the news, options traders are targeting LI at triple the intraday average. So far, 12,000 calls and 8,696 puts have crossed the tape. The weekly 4/1 27-strike put and 27-strike call are the most popular, followed by the 28.50-strike call in the same weekly series, all of which expire today.

Meanwhile, the brokerage bunch shows little opportunity for bull notes, with all six analysts in coverage carrying a "strong buy" rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $40.70 is a 46.6% premium to current levels.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.