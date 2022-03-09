Literary journal Conjunctions to shut down this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent literary journal is shutting down this fall after losing support from its publisher, Bard College. Conjunctions, founded in 1981 by Bradford Morrow and the recipient of numerous awards, has been a forum for writers ranging from W.S. Merwin and Richard Powers to Kelly Link and John Edgar Wideman.

“I’ve been informed that the cost of continuing to publish the journal has become unsustainable for the college, which has made the decision to cease publication at the end of this calendar year,” Morrow wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on the Conjunctions homepage.

“Editing and publishing a literary journal has historically never been for the faint of heart. I am deeply saddened by this turn of events, but I appreciate Bard’s having been a steadfast supporter of the journal for these past three decades.”

Conjunction's final issue will “feature some of the great pioneering writers of innovative poetry and prose whose work we have championed since their debuts or earliest publications, together with those whose voices are now just emerging,” Morrow said.

In a statement also posted on the Conjunctions site, Bard spokesman Mark Primoff praised the magazine for “enabling some of the most daring and distinguished literary voices of our time to find a home in print.”

The demise of Conjunctions follows last fall's news that another top literary publication, The Believer, would close this year. The Believer, whose contributors included Eula Biss, Nick Hornby and Leslie Jamison, had been based at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The college called the decision part of a “strategic realignment” related to ”the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

___

Online: http://www.conjunctions.com

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.