S&P 500   3,991.24
DOW   32,245.70
QQQ   297.15
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Live updates | Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press


Emergency workers prepare to remove the bodies of Russian soldiers in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

LVIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries.

The claim by Ukraine’s general staff wasn’t immediately explained in a report Tuesday. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling in the war.

The military said, “The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out.”

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Putin marks Victory Day with little to show for 11-week war

— Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40B aid, in Putin rejoinder

— AP Interview: Lithuania FM calls for regime change in Russia

Follow all AP stories on Russia’s war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LVIV, Ukraine — Satellite pictures analyzed by The Associated Press show two ships off Snake Island, Ukraine, just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The images from Planet Labs PBC showed one appearing to be a landing craft off to its east, another was a ship with two smaller rafts near it. Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian positions there recently, suggesting Russian forces may be trying to restaff or remove personnel from the Black Sea island.

Satellite photos also show intense fires in Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine on Monday.

A cause for the fires wasn’t immediately clear. However, Planet Labs images showed thick smoke rising to the east of Vasylivka.

Much of the area around Vasylivka is protected nature preserves.

___

LVIV, Ukraine ⁠— Russian missile fire targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa has killed one person and wounded five.


The Ukrainian military’s southern command made the announcement early Tuesday after a barrage of fire throughout the day.

One struck a shopping center and a warehouse, the military said.

Ukraine alleged the munitions dated back to the Soviet era, making them unreliable in targeting. There’s been increasing concern that Russia is running out of guided munitions, making it more likely they’ll fire unguided rockets which can cause wider collateral damage.

___

One of the Ukrainian fighters holding out in the Mariupol steelworks said Monday they were still defending the city.

Valeri Paditel, who heads the border guards in the Donetsk region, said the fighters were “doing everything to make those who defend the city in the future proud.”

In his video address, released by the national border guard service, Paditel said the fighters include border guards, soldiers, national police and members of the national guard.


