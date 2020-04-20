Lockdowns ease worldwide, but political heat rises in US

A driver displays an alternate opinion as she passes protesters demonstrating at the Tennessee state capitol to speak out against the state's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee is under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak except for essential personnel. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
President Donald Trump, left, hands a swab that could be used in coronavirus testing to Vice President Mike Pence during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A station passageway is crowded with face mask wearing commuters during a rush hour Monday, April 20, 2020, in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Security employee disinfect shopping carts at the entrance of a garden store in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 20, 2020. Europe’s biggest economy, starts reopening some of its stores and factories after weeks of lockdown due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
People wearing protective masks queue up to go in a garden store in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 20, 2020. The German government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A child is covered in a raincoat and mask to protect him from coronavirus infection as he walks with an adult in Dharmsala, India, Monday, April 20, 2020. India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A NHS (National Health Service) worker or care worker is tested by a soldier for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Monday, April 20, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Residents wearing protective masks looks from inside their shanty as the military provides cooked food at a slum area during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A municipal worker disinfects the outside of a children's play area in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020. The Spanish government is starting to relax its confinement measures due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, trying to re-activate the economy after a two-week freeze and allowing children under 12 years-old to venture out to the streets for brief periods from next week. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code before entering an office building following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Indonesian Red Cross members wearing protective gears conduct a COVID-19 rapid test in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A daily-wage worker adjusts a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Lawmakers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus wait for a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 20, 2020. South Korea has reported about a dozen more cases of the coronavirus, its 19th day in a row where the daily jump came below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A view of Costa Deliziosa cruise ship moored at the port of Barcelona, Monday, April 20, 2020. Several cruise ships have become coronavirus traps after outbreaks were discovered on board. On Monday the Deliziosa made its first port-of-call in 35 days after docking in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People wearing masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection queue up in front of an ATM in Dharmsala, India, Monday, April 20, 2020. India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Nurse Pasqualina Conte wipes aways tears as she cries after knowing that one of her patients has a worse chance of surviving in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.04pm at Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
In this April 1, 2020, file photo, an Aid worker from the Spanish NGO Open Arms talks to an elderly woman before a COVID-19 test at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. Countries across Europe are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic with the dilemma of leaving the elderly and others near death in enforced solitude or whether to allow some personal contact with relatives. At nursing homes, everything is done to keep out visitors who might be infected, and family members are almost always banned from coming to see their loved ones. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File)
A nurse in PPE speaks to a resident at the Wren Hall care home in Nottingham, Monday, April 20, 2020. AP visited a care home in Nottingham where 10 of their 54 residents have succumbed to coronavirus. Leading British charities said the new coronavirus is causing "devastation" in the country's nursing homes, as official statistics show that hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died than are recorded in the U.K. government's daily tally. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Health workers hold a minute of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19, at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020. The Spanish government is starting to relax its confinement measures due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, trying to re-activate the economy after a two-week freeze and allowing children under 12 years-old to venture out to the streets for brief periods from next week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Street vendors prepare their stand as the farmers markets open in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 20, 2020. Czech Republic has started to ease some of the restrictions that were applied in affords to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020. The Spanish government is starting to relax its confinement measures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, trying to re-activate the economy after a two-week freeze and allowing children under 12 years-old to venture out to the streets for brief periods from next week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A nurse wearing PPE looks through a window of a closed door leading to the red zone at the Wren Hall care home in Nottingham, Monday, April 20, 2020. AP visited a care home in Nottingham where 10 of their 54 residents have succumbed to COVID-19. Leading British charities said the new coronavirus is causing "devastation" in the country's nursing homes, as official statistics show that hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died than are recorded in the U.K. government's daily tally.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Indian tribal women stand in a queue outside a grocery shop during the nationwide lockdown at Daranggiri village, west of Gauhati, India, Monday, April 20, 2020. India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A view of Costa Deliziosa cruise ship moored at the port of Barcelona on Monday, April 20, 2020. Several cruise ships have become coronavirus traps after outbreaks were discovered on board. On Monday the Deliziosa made its first port-of-call in 35 days after docking in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A man holds up a book inside an open bookstore in Rome, Monday, April 20, 2020. In Italy, bookstores, stationary stores and shops selling baby clothes and supplies were allowed to open nationwide last Tuesday, provided they could maintain the same social-distancing and sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 required in supermarkets. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Late night commuters ride a bus in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Starting April 18, wearing a face mask is mandatory for bus travelers, to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
People ride escalators at the Kourosh Shopping Center in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 20, 2020. Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak — one of the worst in the world — even as some fear it could lead to a second wave of infections. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 20, 2020. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Tattoo parlors and hair salons in Denmark. Beaches in Australia. Bookstores in Germany. Countries around the world that have seen coronavirus infections flatten out began easing their lockdowns Monday. In the U.S., meanwhile, the debate took on an increasingly political edge.
Over the past few days, President Donald Trump openly encouraged protesters who have been demanding the lifting of the state-imposed stay-at-home orders, and some states — mostly ones under Republican leaders — have taken steps to relax some restrictions. But other governors have warned that they can't move ahead without help from the federal government in expanding testing.
Around the globe, the game plan is to open up but maintain enough social distancing to prevent new flareups of the virus that has infected 2.4 million people worldwide, killed more than 165,000 and crippled the world economy.
The easing of the lockdowns "is not the end of the epidemic in any country. It’s just the beginning of the next phase,″ the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told G-20 health ministers in an online meeting.
He sternly warned governments not to rush to return to normal, saying, “It is critical that these measures are a phased process.”
The death toll in the U.S., the worst-hit country by far, was more than 40,000 with over 750,000 confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University of government reports. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited and difficulties in counting the dead.
While Trump and members of his administration say parts of the nation are ready to begin a gradual return to normalcy, many governors say they lack the testing supplies they need and warn that if they reopen their economies too soon, they could get hit by a second wave of infections.
"We showed that we can control the beast and when you close down, you can actually slow that infection rate, but this is only halftime,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control, we keep that infection rate down.''
Egged on by the president, protesters have taken to the streets in places such as Michigan, Ohio and Virginia, complaining that the shutdowns are destroying their livelihoods and trampling their rights. Defying the social-distancing rules and, in some cases, wearing no masks, demonstrators have berated their governors and demanded the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert.
But on Monday, Fauci warned: “Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen.”
“If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back. So, as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire," he said on ABC's “Good Morning America.”
In the past few days, Florida gave the OK for beaches to reopen, and Texas on Monday began a week of slow reopenings, starting off with state parks. Later, stores will be allowed to offer curbside service.
Elsewhere around the world, Isabel Pennekamp, shopping in the German city of Cologne, was grateful that parts of the country reopened small stores.
“Well, I think it’s good, because now people can get out a bit more and normality is a bit more possible again,” she said.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the gradual easing “is a step-by-step process where, after time, we will evaluate what consequences it has had for the infection.”
Cars will again begin rolling off some production lines in Germany, Sweden and Slovakia. In Australia, the production of the country's longest-running soap opera, “Neighbours,” planned to restart by having separate crews for each key filming site. One city council in Sydney reopened beaches but stressed they were only for exercise like swimming, running and surfing, and not for sunbathing.
“Living along the coast, I know how important our beaches are to the mental and physical health of so many,” said Danny Said, mayor of Randwick.
Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach remained closed.
Hair salons, dentists, physiotherapists and even tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen in Denmark but it was not business as usual. Christel Lerche sprayed customers' chairs with alcohol at her salon in suburban Copenhagen and provided hand sanitizer and plastic coat hangers — to be cleaned after each use — to clients keen to get their hair trimmed or styled for the first time since restrictions began on March 11. No magazines were left for customers to share.
India eased the world’s largest lockdown to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume — if employers can meet social distancing and hygiene standards. The move came as India recorded its biggest single-day spike in infections.
Iran began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers Monday to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, despite major questions about the country's official infection figures and death toll.
But not every government was ready to take its foot off the brake just yet.
In Italy, tensions have been growing between northern regions, which are pushing to reopen industry despite being hardest hit by the coronavirus, and the south, which fears contagion if the lockdown is eased. Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected to outline what a “Phase 2” can look like this week, with the nationwide lockdown set to be lifted on May 4.
Still, Gucci on Monday restarted some workshops for leather accessories and shoes, agreeing with unions to provide "maximum security for workers.’’ The luxury fashion industry is a major part of the economy in Italy, and deadlines are looming to produce fall collections.
In Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still recovering from a bout of COVID-19 that saw him hospitalized in intensive care, a lockdown imposed March 23 is due to last at least until May 7, and ministers have cautioned that measures are unlikely to be significantly loosened in the short term.
France also is still under a tight lockdown, although starting Monday, authorities allowed families, under strict conditions, to visit relatives in nursing homes once again.
In some places, lockdown fatigue was on the rise. Dutch police broke up two illegal gambling events and fined dozens of people for breaching local rules. In Japan, authorities emphasized that the time is not ripe to loosen restrictions by mowing down tens of thousands of tulips in full bloom near Tokyo. The problem was that people were coming to admire the flowers.
“This situation is now about human life,” said city official Takahiro Kogo. “It was a heart-wrenching decision, but we had to do it.”
___
Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands and Perry from Wellington, New Zealand. AP writers worldwide contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
