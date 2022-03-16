S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago
Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again
London nickel trading suspended again after brief resumption

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | The Associated Press


The office buildings for Tsingshan Holding Group is seen in Wenzhou, in east China's Zhejiang province, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The London Metal Exchange plans to resume trading in nickel, a week after it was suspended when the price of the metal surged to over $100,000 a ton. That followed an announcement Monday by Tsingshan Holding Group, a Chinese metals giant, that it had struck a deal with a consortium of its creditors on a "standstill arrangement." (Chinatopix Via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Nickel trading in London was suspended Wednesday shortly after it resumed following a weeklong halt as the exchange investigated a glitch.

The London Metal Exchange said it had to pause trading to investigate a “system error” that let the price fall below a lower daily limit.

The exchange brought in daily price limits to reduce volatility as part of efforts to restart trading for the nickel contract, which was first suspended last week when the price skyrocketed to over $100,000 per ton.

The exchange said it “allowed a small number of trades” to be carried out below the lower price limit. It vowed to reopen trading “as soon as possible.”

Nickel trading was plunged into turmoil last week when a big bet by Chinese metals giant Tsingshan Holding Group went bad. Tsingshan was betting that nickel prices would slump but instead they staged an unprecedented rally amid severe economic sanctions against Russia, a major global producer of the metal, over its invasion of Ukraine.

The big fear was that Tsingshan would struggle to make margin calls with its bankers, potentially facing billions of dollars in losses. In a margin call, a broker tells a client to put up cash after it borrowed money to make trades.

Tsingshan said this week that it struck a deal with creditors so they wouldn't make margin calls or close out their positions against the company while it resolves the problem.


