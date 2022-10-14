London's Battersea Power Station opens after huge revamp

S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

London's Battersea Power Station opens after huge revamp

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A former power station on the bank of the River Thames that was left derelict for decades is opening Friday after a 9 billion-pound ($10 billion) redevelopment to turn the south London site into a new attraction complete with shops, bars and hundreds of apartments.

The coal-fired Battersea Power Station supplied electricity to London from the 1930s to the 1970s, powering sites from Buckingham Palace to the Parliament building. The brick building — one of Europe’s largest and so vast that St. Paul’s Cathedral can fit inside its main boiler house, according to developers — famously featured alongside a flying pig on the cover of the Pink Floyd album “Animals.”

After the power station was decommissioned in 1983 the site was left as a sprawling, empty industrial site for decades, with various redevelopment proposals — including one to turn it into an indoor theme park — abandoned because of the huge costs to repair and preserve the building, which was earmarked for protection as a heritage site.

The power station was bought by a consortium of Malaysian investors in 2012, and the site now features a riverside park, a new London Underground subway station, office complexes to house the new Apple London headquarters, and hundreds of glossy new apartments.

On Friday the restored building, now housing dozens of shops, bars and restaurants within its turbine halls, opened to the public for the first time. The power station’s four chimneys were rebuilt to original specifications, and one of them will house a new attraction that takes paying visitors up a glass elevator to the top of the chimney for panoramic views of the London skyline.

Developers say that when the whole project is complete, some 25,000 people are expected to live and work on site. They say the regeneration will provide 20,000 jobs and boost the local and national economy.

The power station project is part of a huge redevelopment of a stretch of southwest London including Battersea and the area called Nine Elms, where the U.S. embassy moved to in 2018. The area used to be home to industrial wharfs and depots but is now unrecognizable with dozens of high-rise luxury apartment buildings.


Critics say the plans exacerbate inequality in London because they don’t include enough affordable housing, and the high prices have pushed out most local residents in favor of wealthy international investors.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.