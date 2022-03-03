Long-term US mortgage rates fall this week to 3.76%

S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)

Long-term US mortgage rates fall this week to 3.76%

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


This is a home for sale in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, after rising to their highest level in three years last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.89% this week from 3.92% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week and remain at historically low levels, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate later this month.

The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.76% this week from 3.89% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.02%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 3.01% from 3.14% a week earlier. It stood at 2.34% a year ago.

Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed.

But Powell did open the door to a bigger hike in the event that inflation, which has reached a four-decade high, doesn’t noticeably decline this year, as the Fed expects it to.

The Labor Department reported last month that consumer prices were 7.5% in January compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. Higher costs for nearly everything have wiped out Americans’ pay raises, reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s intention to raise borrowing rates.

Home prices are up about 14% in the past year and as much as 30% in some cities. Housing supply was limited even before the pandemic began in 2020, and higher prices and rising interest rates will make it even harder for Americans to secure a new home.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.