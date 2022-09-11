S&P 500   4,067.36
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

Sun., September 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.

The boom at 2:13 p.m. led to social media posts questioning whether it was thunder or possibly a meteorite.

A lightning detector registered a single strike of lightning at the same time the thunder was reported, Kranz said. It was a positive charged cloud-to-ground flash with strong current, causing the unexpected boom.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

