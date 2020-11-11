Louis Dreyfus to sell 45% stake to Abu Dhabi wealth fund

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s biggest grain exporting houses signed an agreement on Wednesday to sell a 45% stake to the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, both companies announced.
The development comes as the United Arab Emirates — a federation of seven desert sheikhdoms — seeks to improve its food security in the face of growing global challenges such as climate change.
Louis Dreyfus Company, a family-owned commodities trading giant, reached the deal to sell an indirect equity stake to Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies. Louis Dreyfus also said that it signed a long-term supply agreement with the state-owned company to sell agricultural goods to the UAE.
The decision to sell a big stake in the family company marks “a milestone” in Louis Dreyfus’ decades-long strategy, said chairperson Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.
ADQ hailed the agreement as a “strategic” move for the UAE, which, with its desert soil and searing heat, imports some 90% of its food from abroad, leaving the country acutely vulnerable to food shortages caused by erratic weather and regional instability.
“Food and agriculture is an attractive, core sector for ADQ to generate financial returns,” said ADQ’s chief executive, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.
Louis Dreyfus “will further accelerate the progress we have already made this year in significantly expanding ADQ’s food and agriculture portfolio," Alsuwaidi added.
8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor
In 2018, it was cannabis. In 2019, it was 5G. And yet before either of those trends, artificial intelligence (or AI) was growing relentlessly and undeniably.
Artificial intelligence stems from the simple fact that computers are getting smarter. And they are being designed to process information faster. The words “machine learning” are being used to summarize the creation of algorithms, freed from human programmers, which train themselves on massive data sets. Earlier this year, two separate artificial intelligence “machines” demonstrated the ability to “read” Wikipedia entries and answer questions better than humans did.
But AI is more than a parlor trick. Chances are at some point today, you’ve experienced a benefit of artificial intelligence. You may have gotten to this page because of an internet search. You may have asked Alexa or your Google Assistant to perform a command. You may have voice-activated your Roomba vacuum. You may have used an AI-powered GPS system to get to wherever you’re reading this.
In the future, you may be hailing an autonomous car. A virtual assistant will be able to place calls for you to make appointments. But instead of sounding like a robot, the assistant will sound human, with an understanding of context and nuance.
And those are just two applications. There will be more because the possibilities of artificial intelligence are expansive. But they can also be somewhat chilling. Many of the functions that are performed by humans today may be made obsolete by AI. But that’s a subject for another day.
Right now, you want to know how you can profit from this emerging trend.
You’ve come to the right place. In this special presentation, we will take a look at 8 stocks that can help you profit from the artificial intelligence trend.
View the "8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor".