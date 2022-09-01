Lufthansa cancels many flights Friday due to pilots' strike

S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FDA APPROVAL COULD SEND THIS STOCK UP 46,751% (Ad)
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?

Lufthansa cancels many flights Friday due to pilots' strike

Thu., September 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE -- Aircrafts of the German airline Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a walk-out Friday after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

BERLIN (AP) — German carrier Lufthansa says it is canceling almost all passenger and cargo flights Friday from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to planned strike action by pilots.

A union representing Lufthansa pilots said early Thursday that they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.

Lufthansa said some 800 flights would be canceled, affecting many travelers returning at the end of the summer vacation. The airline's budget carrier Eurowings would not be affected, it said.

The union Vereinigung Cockpit accused Lufthansa on Thursday of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands.

According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros ($900), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.

The union had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some 900 million euros over two years.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.