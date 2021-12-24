S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months
S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months
S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months
S&P 500   4,725.79
DOW   35,950.56
QQQ   396.92
Will the Third Time Be a Charm for Apple?
Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months

Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas

Friday, December 24, 2021 | The Associated Press


A Lufthansa flight arrives from Munich, Germany at Miami International Airport, on Nov. 8, 2021, in Miami. Three major airlines have reported canceling dozens of flights as illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 take a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — At least three major airlines said they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.

Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period.

The airline says it couldn't speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.

Lufthansa said in a statement that “we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick.”

U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages tied to omicron. United canceled 169 flights, and Delta called off 127, according to FlightAware.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement to several news outlets. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

The airline said it was working to rebook as many people as possible.

Delta said it canceled flights Friday because of the impact of omicron and possibility of bad weather after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”

It said in a statement to several outlets that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.

The cancellations come as coronavirus infections fueled by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.

To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.7$39.30+0.4%N/A-302.28Buy$53.14
United Airlines (UAL)1.8$44.87+0.7%N/A-4.24Hold$62.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.