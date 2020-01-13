S&P 500   3,288.13 (+0.70%)
DOW   28,907.05 (+0.29%)
QQQ   220.95 (+1.15%)
AAPL   316.96 (+2.14%)
FB   221.91 (+1.77%)
MSFT   163.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   1,440.03 (+0.77%)
AMZN   1,891.30 (+0.43%)
CGC   23.11 (+12.51%)
NVDA   251.98 (+3.14%)
BABA   230.48 (+2.97%)
MU   57.45 (+1.38%)
GE   12.12 (+3.86%)
TSLA   524.86 (+9.77%)
AMD   48.75 (+1.20%)
T   38.10 (-1.22%)
ACB   1.70 (+3.03%)
F   9.24 (-0.11%)
NFLX   338.92 (+3.00%)
PRI   129.15 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.06 (+0.92%)
GILD   64.31 (-1.11%)
DIS   143.88 (-0.51%)
Lululemon, At Home Group rise; Five Below, Abiomed fall

Posted on Monday, January 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $10.34 at $245.18.

The athletic apparel maker raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, citing solid holiday season sales.

STAAR Surgical Co., up $2.49 at $39.07.

The maker of implantable lenses said its fourth-quarter profit and revenue will beat Wall Street forecasts.

Five Below Inc., down $13.77 at $107.46.

The discount retailer cut its 2019 profit and revenue forecasts.

At Home Group Inc., up 56 cents at $5.64.

The home goods retailer said it expects fourth-quarter sales to reach the high end of its forecast.

Hexcel Corp., up $6.98 at $79.89.

The maker of carbon fiber aerospace parts is being bought by rival Woodward in an all-stock deal.

TerraForm Power Inc., up $1.56 at $17.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is offering to take full ownership of the solar and wind energy company.

Primo Water Corp., up $2.82 at $13.91.

Beverage company Cott is buying the water company for about $775 million.

Abiomed Inc., down $20.96 at $168.10.

The medical device maker cuts its revenue forecast for fiscal 2020.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hexcel (HXL)$79.89+9.6%0.85%26.19Hold$79.88
Five Below (FIVE)$107.46-11.4%N/A41.81Buy$139.72
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)$245.18+4.4%N/A63.85Buy$230.86
At Home Group (HOME)$5.64+11.0%N/A7.62Hold$10.88
ABIOMED (ABMD)$168.10-11.1%N/A46.69Hold$294.50
Primo Water (PRMW)$13.91+25.4%N/A40.91Buy$16.00

