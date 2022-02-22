MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

S&P 500   4,295.55 (-1.23%)
DOW   33,571.92 (-1.49%)
QQQ   336.67 (-1.42%)
AAPL   163.68 (-2.16%)
MSFT   285.99 (-0.67%)
FB   202.17 (-1.94%)
GOOGL   2,585.10 (-0.88%)
AMZN   2,996.80 (-1.81%)
TSLA   809.41 (-5.55%)
NVDA   232.68 (-1.58%)
BABA   112.85 (-5.16%)
NIO   21.53 (-7.24%)
AMD   115.44 (+1.41%)
CGC   7.19 (-6.62%)
MU   89.77 (-1.13%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.64 (-0.96%)
F   17.26 (-4.32%)
DIS   148.86 (-1.65%)
AMC   16.46 (-8.04%)
PFE   47.76 (-1.59%)
PYPL   103.81 (+0.15%)
ACB   3.92 (-5.08%)
S&P 500   4,295.55 (-1.23%)
DOW   33,571.92 (-1.49%)
QQQ   336.67 (-1.42%)
AAPL   163.68 (-2.16%)
MSFT   285.99 (-0.67%)
FB   202.17 (-1.94%)
GOOGL   2,585.10 (-0.88%)
AMZN   2,996.80 (-1.81%)
TSLA   809.41 (-5.55%)
NVDA   232.68 (-1.58%)
BABA   112.85 (-5.16%)
NIO   21.53 (-7.24%)
AMD   115.44 (+1.41%)
CGC   7.19 (-6.62%)
MU   89.77 (-1.13%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.64 (-0.96%)
F   17.26 (-4.32%)
DIS   148.86 (-1.65%)
AMC   16.46 (-8.04%)
PFE   47.76 (-1.59%)
PYPL   103.81 (+0.15%)
ACB   3.92 (-5.08%)
S&P 500   4,295.55 (-1.23%)
DOW   33,571.92 (-1.49%)
QQQ   336.67 (-1.42%)
AAPL   163.68 (-2.16%)
MSFT   285.99 (-0.67%)
FB   202.17 (-1.94%)
GOOGL   2,585.10 (-0.88%)
AMZN   2,996.80 (-1.81%)
TSLA   809.41 (-5.55%)
NVDA   232.68 (-1.58%)
BABA   112.85 (-5.16%)
NIO   21.53 (-7.24%)
AMD   115.44 (+1.41%)
CGC   7.19 (-6.62%)
MU   89.77 (-1.13%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.64 (-0.96%)
F   17.26 (-4.32%)
DIS   148.86 (-1.65%)
AMC   16.46 (-8.04%)
PFE   47.76 (-1.59%)
PYPL   103.81 (+0.15%)
ACB   3.92 (-5.08%)
S&P 500   4,295.55 (-1.23%)
DOW   33,571.92 (-1.49%)
QQQ   336.67 (-1.42%)
AAPL   163.68 (-2.16%)
MSFT   285.99 (-0.67%)
FB   202.17 (-1.94%)
GOOGL   2,585.10 (-0.88%)
AMZN   2,996.80 (-1.81%)
TSLA   809.41 (-5.55%)
NVDA   232.68 (-1.58%)
BABA   112.85 (-5.16%)
NIO   21.53 (-7.24%)
AMD   115.44 (+1.41%)
CGC   7.19 (-6.62%)
MU   89.77 (-1.13%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.64 (-0.96%)
F   17.26 (-4.32%)
DIS   148.86 (-1.65%)
AMC   16.46 (-8.04%)
PFE   47.76 (-1.59%)
PYPL   103.81 (+0.15%)
ACB   3.92 (-5.08%)

MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

MacKenzie Bezos, MacKenzie Scott
In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A new batch of Scott’s donations are coming to light, with one youth-focused nonprofit announcing Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, they received what they called a “transformational” $50 million gift from the philanthropist. The donation was made to National 4-H Council, a Maryland-based organization that supports a U.S. government-backed youth program.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MacKenzie Scott's $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new batch of the philanthropist's donations now coming to light.

The donation to the organization, which supports the 120-year-old youth development program, is the second largest gift known to have been made by Scott since she announced last year she gave $2.7 billion to charitable nonprofits.

Scott has since been quiet about donations from her and her husband, Dan Jewett, in an attempt to avoid media attention, though organizations who are receiving money from the couple have been announcing the gifts.

Earlier this month, Communities in Schools, which provides services in schools in low-income neighborhoods, said it received a $133.5 million contribution from Scott. Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, The National Council on Aging and other nonprofits have also announced smaller-sized donations.

The National 4-H Council, which supports The Department of Agriculture’s 4-H Youth Development Program, said in a statement that Scott’s gift will support “positive youth development" for nearly six million kids and their families. 4-H programs help kids and teens across the country complete health, science and other projects during after-school programs and other venues.

Jennifer Sirangelo, the president and CEO of the council, said they received a call in December informing them the gift was coming their way. And the amount came as a surprise.

“When I heard the gift would be $50 million, I lost my breath and had to sit down,” Sirangelo said, adding it even brought a tear to her eye.

According to Sirangelo, the organization’s board has established a task force that will develop recommendations on how to best use the gift.

In the past two years, Scott has given more than $8 billion of her wealth, estimated by Forbes at $45.7 billion.

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. or all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.