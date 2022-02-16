Macron: Europe needs to defend its sovereignty in space

S&P 500   4,448.01 (-0.52%)
DOW   34,771.56 (-0.62%)
QQQ   352.55 (-1.01%)
AAPL   170.61 (-1.26%)
MSFT   296.31 (-1.38%)
FB   213.76 (-3.28%)
GOOGL   2,717.29 (-0.54%)
AMZN   3,129.00 (-0.04%)
TSLA   902.29 (-2.18%)
NVDA   257.88 (-2.67%)
BABA   125.39 (-0.67%)
NIO   25.34 (-1.74%)
AMD   114.41 (-5.81%)
CGC   8.65 (-0.92%)
MU   94.45 (-1.61%)
GE   100.62 (-0.30%)
T   23.88 (-1.89%)
F   17.80 (-1.55%)
DIS   155.31 (+0.38%)
AMC   19.59 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.71 (-0.16%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   217.09 (-0.29%)
S&P 500   4,448.01 (-0.52%)
DOW   34,771.56 (-0.62%)
QQQ   352.55 (-1.01%)
AAPL   170.61 (-1.26%)
MSFT   296.31 (-1.38%)
FB   213.76 (-3.28%)
GOOGL   2,717.29 (-0.54%)
AMZN   3,129.00 (-0.04%)
TSLA   902.29 (-2.18%)
NVDA   257.88 (-2.67%)
BABA   125.39 (-0.67%)
NIO   25.34 (-1.74%)
AMD   114.41 (-5.81%)
CGC   8.65 (-0.92%)
MU   94.45 (-1.61%)
GE   100.62 (-0.30%)
T   23.88 (-1.89%)
F   17.80 (-1.55%)
DIS   155.31 (+0.38%)
AMC   19.59 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.71 (-0.16%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   217.09 (-0.29%)
S&P 500   4,448.01 (-0.52%)
DOW   34,771.56 (-0.62%)
QQQ   352.55 (-1.01%)
AAPL   170.61 (-1.26%)
MSFT   296.31 (-1.38%)
FB   213.76 (-3.28%)
GOOGL   2,717.29 (-0.54%)
AMZN   3,129.00 (-0.04%)
TSLA   902.29 (-2.18%)
NVDA   257.88 (-2.67%)
BABA   125.39 (-0.67%)
NIO   25.34 (-1.74%)
AMD   114.41 (-5.81%)
CGC   8.65 (-0.92%)
MU   94.45 (-1.61%)
GE   100.62 (-0.30%)
T   23.88 (-1.89%)
F   17.80 (-1.55%)
DIS   155.31 (+0.38%)
AMC   19.59 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.71 (-0.16%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   217.09 (-0.29%)
S&P 500   4,448.01 (-0.52%)
DOW   34,771.56 (-0.62%)
QQQ   352.55 (-1.01%)
AAPL   170.61 (-1.26%)
MSFT   296.31 (-1.38%)
FB   213.76 (-3.28%)
GOOGL   2,717.29 (-0.54%)
AMZN   3,129.00 (-0.04%)
TSLA   902.29 (-2.18%)
NVDA   257.88 (-2.67%)
BABA   125.39 (-0.67%)
NIO   25.34 (-1.74%)
AMD   114.41 (-5.81%)
CGC   8.65 (-0.92%)
MU   94.45 (-1.61%)
GE   100.62 (-0.30%)
T   23.88 (-1.89%)
F   17.80 (-1.55%)
DIS   155.31 (+0.38%)
AMC   19.59 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.71 (-0.16%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   217.09 (-0.29%)

Macron: Europe needs to defend its sovereignty in space

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press

French President Macron attends EU space ministers meeting in Toulouse
French President Emmanuel Macron attends an informal meeting of European space ministers, in Toulouse, southwestern France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Europe needs a bolder space policy, French President Emmanuel Macron declared Wednesday, warning that Europe’s sovereignty is at stake if it falls behind rival powers in a key field for technology, science and military competitiveness.

Speaking at a meeting in Toulouse, France, Macron said recent events had shown how crucial it is to be able to monitor troop movements from orbit — a reference to satellite images showing Russia’s mass military deployment near Ukraine that raise fears of an imminent invasion.

“There is no full power or autonomy without managing space,” Macron said. “Without (it) you can’t conquer new frontiers or even control your own.”

Europe has a strong record when it comes to launching satellites for telecommunications, global positioning services and scientific research. But it has lagged behind rivals such as the United States, Russia and China on human spaceflight, having no ability to launch crewed missions of its own.

The head of the European Space Agency last month backed calls to develop its own crewed spacecraft, although member states have yet to approve.

Macron said Europe needs to consider whether it wants to pursue that path, and if so, what the goal should be. One option would be to follow the United States in aiming for Mars, while another would be to focus on a replacement for the aging International Space Station.

With hundreds of thousands of jobs tied to the space industry, Macron warned that Europe faces tough competition not just from major powers but also emerging rivals such as India and private companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX.

“Unfortunately they’re not European, but they took a bet,” he said, adding that the companies had benefited from significant public funding in the form of government-sponsored launches. Macron said Europe should consider that option, too, for its home-grown launchers like the upcoming Ariane 6.

In other moves, Europe is competing to match the “private constellations” of satellites planned in the near future by private companies such as those of Elon Musk (with 42,000 satellites planned) and Kuiper of Jeff Bezos (3,200 satellites). There is also Oneweb of the British government, which plans 650 satellites.

This European constellation, whose first satellites are set to be operational in 2024, aims to provide EU internet networks connections and commercial communication coverage across the EU and Africa.

“We have a political agreement” to deploy an “independent constellation,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on the sidelines of the meeting.


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.