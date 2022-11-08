Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries

S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data

Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries

Tue., November 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

Smoke rises from the Butachimie plant in Chalempe, eastern France, Tuesday, Nov.8, 2022. Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet Tuesday with the heads of the country's most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gases emissions, amid growing competition from the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS (AP) — Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet Tuesday with the heads of the country’s most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, amid growing competition from the U.S. and China.

The meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris aims at accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions — which requires new technologies and investments worth billions of euros (dollars). Macron is expected to provide details about potential state aid to help polluting industries to act.

The move comes one day after Macron called on the world’s nations to “continue to take action” to respond to the climate emergency at the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Industry represents about 20% of France’s national greenhouse gas emissions. Some 50 industrial sites in France, which account for over half of these emissions, are owned by about 30 French and international groups, whose leadership has been convened to the Elysee. They include major producers of cement, steel, aluminum and other metals and chemicals.

Changes in the sector are key to meeting the goals set by the European Union to decrease by at least 55% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Yet the transition toward new, greener technologies is costly and France and the European Union want to avoid seeing big industries leave the continent and instead invest in other parts of the world, like the U.S. and China, the Elysee said.

The challenge is made even more difficult as industries are already suffering from the major energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration this summer passed a bill that provides billions in climate incentives, notably designed to make costs of renewable energy substantially lower in factories. The move could spur other nations to do more — especially China and India, the two largest carbon emitters along with the U.S.


China, which has set a long-term goal to become carbon neutral by 2060, last year launched its first national carbon exchange in a step meant to create financial incentives for companies to reduce emissions.

Among those represented in Tuesday's meeting are the French subsidiaries of the world’s biggest cement groups, Holcim — owner of Lafarge France — and HeidelbergCement. Top managers from chemicals producers Solvay, Borealis, ExxonMobil Chemical France and Total Petrochemicals France will also attend, as well as global steel producer ArcelorMittal.

A French presidency official said that the fact that “all these emissions are generated on a relatively small number of sites obviously offers a perspective on the ability to de-carbonize them. It also shows how huge the task is.”

The aim is to get industries on French soil that are able to make carbon-free products or at least drastically reduce emissions, he stressed. The official spoke anonymously in line with the French presidency's customary practices.

Companies promoting solutions to reduce carbon emissions, like clean hydrogen and carbon sequestration, will also attend the meeting.

Macron has launched plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy in the country, including offshore wind farms and solar power as France is lagging behind some of its European neighbors.

He also announced earlier this year that France will build six new nuclear reactors as part of the country’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. France’s nuclear power provides about 67% of French electricity, more than any other country.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.