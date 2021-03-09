Maine man sues paper mill over levels of 'forever chemicals'

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is suing a paper mill company that operates in the state about levels of long-lasting chemicals in wells and elsewhere.
Nathan Saunders of Fairfield filed the lawsuit Friday against Boston-based Sappi North America. The lawsuit concerns per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, which are also called PFAS and are sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals.”
The lawsuit makes the claim that the chemicals in water sources in Somerset County came from biosolids from the mill's wastewater treatment plant, the Morning Sentinel reported. An attorney for Saunders, Brian Mahany, told the Sentinel that the damages “will be in the tens of millions of dollars.” He said homeowners have suffered from elevated levels of PFAS in their water.
Sappi North America told the Morning Sentinel it “strongly disputes” the allegations. The company touted its record of environmental stewardship. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is a class action lawsuit and is open to residents of Somerset County, Saunders' lawyer said. The chemicals don't break down easily in the environment, and have been linked to human health problems in some scientific studies.
State officials have found dozens of wells in Fairfield had higher levels of the compounds than the federal limit.
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.
What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks
Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.
At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the current bull market's ninth year, growth stocks have appreciated considerably. It's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.
Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low-interest rates, improved corporate earnings, and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.
Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines, and growth investors have a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.
If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.
View the "Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now".