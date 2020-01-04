Log in

Maintenance worker dies at Italy's Sevel plant

Posted on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 By The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Union leaders denounced Saturday safety conditions at an automotive plant operated by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group following the death of a maintenance worker.

The Fim Cisl union said the victim killed Friday was an employee of an external company, Sinergia, who was brought in to do maintenance work while the plant, located in the central Italian city of Atessa, was closed over the New Year’s holiday.

In October, unions called a strike to demand stricter workplace safety rules after an FCA worker died at the group’s plant in Cassino.


More on MarketBeat
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
10 Made in America Stocks to Own10 Made in America Stocks to Own
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel