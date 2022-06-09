×
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions

Major Dubai free zone operator becomes latest to offer IPO

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A major free zone operator in Dubai owned by the sheikhdom's ruler said Thursday it would make an initial public offering on the local stock market, the latest state asset to list in an effort to boost the city-state's bourse.

The TECOM Group, whose 10 holdings include Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, plans to offer 625 million shares on the Dubai Financial Market. TECOM said it planned to offer investors dividends of $218 million a year for the next three years.

The offer would represent 12.5% of all shares of TECOM, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding, part of the vast government enterprises informally known as Dubai Inc. and overseen by its ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

TECOM reported having revenues of over $480 million in 2021, with a profit of nearly $320 million.

“With our intention to list ... we are expanding our contribution to Dubai’s financial market and bolstering our vision to further unlock the emirate’s economic and business growth potential," said Malek Al Malek, TECOM's chairman.

TECOM said it hoped to begin trading its shares on July 5.

The listing is part of a wider plan announced last November by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the son of Dubai’s ruler, to list 10 state industries on the stock market to boost its profile and raise new capital for the skyscraper-lined emirate.

Dubai is home to 3.5 million people and has seen a surge of interest as the sheikhdom weathered the pandemic and kept its vital tourism and real estate markets afloat. TECOM is one of Dubai's top operators of free zones, which allow foreign companies to operate in a tax-free environment and maintain 100% of their ownership.

Dubai’s Water and Electricity Authority, known as DEWA, began trading a portion of its shares for the first time in April after raising over $6 billion during its IPO.


A renewed wave of IPOs has struck across the Gulf Arab states, likely fueled by the listing of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco. Even long-haul carrier Emirates, the jewel of Dubai Inc., has been discussed as a possible IPO target.

But risks remain — particularly after Yemen's Houthi rebels launched attacks on the country at the start of the year.

“Although the UAE continues to exercise de-escalation diplomacy and self-restraint, there can be no assurance that tensions will not continue to escalate in the region, or that further attacks will not happen,” the prospectus warned.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.