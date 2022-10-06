Major indexes slip in afternoon trading on Wall Street

S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)

Major indexes slip in afternoon trading on Wall Street

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still on track for a 4.8% gain this week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219 points, or 0.7%, to 30,053 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.

Treasury yields gained ground and put more pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 3.82% from 3.75% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.21% from 4.14% late Monday.

Technology and health care stocks has some of the biggest losses. IBM fell 1.4% and Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3%.

Energy stocks mostly rose as crude oil prices edged higher. Marathon Oil gained 2.4%.

Investors were reviewing the latest data on the jobs market. More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, according to the U.S. government. But the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy.

Wall Street is watching employment data very closely as the Fed remains determined to raise interest rates to try and tame the hottest inflation in four decades. Investors are concerned that the Fed could go too far with its rate increases and push the economy into a recession.

The job market has been a particularly strong area of an otherwise slowing economy. Any sign that it's weakening could factor into the the Fed's future decisions to either remain aggressive or ease up. Government employment data released on Tuesday indicated that the job market may be cooling. A more closely watched monthly employment report, for September, will be released on Friday.


Wall Street analysts expect the government to report that the U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs last month, well below the average of 487,000 a month over the past year, but still a strong number that suggests the labor market is healthy despite chronic inflation and two straight quarters of U.S. economic contraction.

More broadly, the global economy has also been hit hard by record inflation and lingering uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That conflict continues to hang over energy costs worldwide, but especially for Europe. The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023 and said the risks of a recession are rising.

Investors will soon get more information on just how hard inflation is squeezing businesses and consumers when companies start reporting their third-quarter financial results this month. More importantly, Wall Street will be listening closely to what executives say about expectations for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marathon Oil right now?

Before you consider Marathon Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Oil wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Oil currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.564 of 5 stars		$163.19-1.2%2.77%23.75Moderate Buy$189.78
Marathon Oil (MRO)
2.5238 of 5 stars		$28.11+3.4%1.14%6.66Moderate Buy$30.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.