S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

Major Indexes Stage Midweek Rebound After Fed Meeting

Fri., July 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

It was a shaky start to what turned out to be a bustling week on Wall Street, as traders braced for more clues on potential rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as a slew of Big Tech quarterly earnings reports. A retail sector selloff stopped the major benchmarks from rallying on Tuesday, however, after Walmart (WMT) issued a grave profit warning.

Several positive post-earnings responses within the tech sector, and a promising conclusion to the Fed's two-day meeting, injected some much-needed optimism into stocks on Wednesday, though, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) up triple digits, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) logged its best day since April 2020. Stocks cooled Thursday morning, but were able to stage a midday reversal. Friday's trading was upbeat as well, as investors brushed off June's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which surged to its highest level since 1982. As of this writing, all three indexes are looking to log weekly and monthly wins. 


Unpacking Big Tech Earnings

It was a huge week of earnings for the tech sector. Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) surged on Wednesday, despite an earnings and revenue miss from both, as investors put faith into their ability to weather a potential recession. This optimism gave Instagram owner Meta Platforms (META) a halo lift, but this pop was short-lived, and by the next day the equity was plummeting on a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple (AAPL) entered the earnings confessional later in the week, joined by e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN), to post revenue beats.

Spinoffs, Mergers, and Settlements of Note

Besides the deluge of earnings investors had to sift through this week, there were also plenty of corporate updates. Earlier this week, Dow-member 3M (MMM) announced it would spin off its healthcare unit into a new publicly traded company. Meanwhile Elliott Investment Management reportedly built its stake in PayPal (PYPL), while a settlement agreement from Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) revealed it will pay up to $4.25 billion for its alleged role in the opioid crisis. Elsewhere, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) finally agreed to be acquired by JetBlue (JBLU) for $3.8 billion, concluding a drawn-out bidding war between JBLU and Frontier Group (ULCC).  

August to Kick Off With Manufacturing Data

In addition to a whole cast of corporate earnings, including reports from a few notable tech, travel and airline names, August will kick off with a number of economic indicators. Among the most important are the final S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and non-farm payrolls data later in the week. In the meantime, dive into what previous copper crashes have meant for the broader market, and why the SPX could be in for some smooth sailing.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.