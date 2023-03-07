'Make Lists' of People to Let Go, Meta Tells Directors Ahead of Another Mass Layoff — Here's When It Will Happen

S&P 500   3,986.84 (-1.52%)
DOW   32,872.38 (-1.67%)
QQQ   296.83 (-1.06%)
AAPL   151.77 (-1.34%)
MSFT   254.57 (-0.90%)
META   185.02 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   93.97 (-1.22%)
AMZN   93.74 (-0.01%)
TSLA   190.77 (-1.57%)
NVDA   235.36 (-0.08%)
NIO   9.02 (-3.11%)
BABA   88.84 (-0.87%)
AMD   82.47 (+1.61%)
T   18.69 (-0.43%)
F   12.83 (-1.16%)
MU   55.64 (-2.09%)
CGC   2.22 (-0.45%)
GE   86.17 (-1.02%)
DIS   99.35 (-1.30%)
AMC   6.08 (-2.72%)
PYPL   75.28 (-1.95%)
PFE   40.35 (-1.85%)
NFLX   309.78 (-0.72%)
S&P 500   3,986.84 (-1.52%)
DOW   32,872.38 (-1.67%)
QQQ   296.83 (-1.06%)
AAPL   151.77 (-1.34%)
MSFT   254.57 (-0.90%)
META   185.02 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   93.97 (-1.22%)
AMZN   93.74 (-0.01%)
TSLA   190.77 (-1.57%)
NVDA   235.36 (-0.08%)
NIO   9.02 (-3.11%)
BABA   88.84 (-0.87%)
AMD   82.47 (+1.61%)
T   18.69 (-0.43%)
F   12.83 (-1.16%)
MU   55.64 (-2.09%)
CGC   2.22 (-0.45%)
GE   86.17 (-1.02%)
DIS   99.35 (-1.30%)
AMC   6.08 (-2.72%)
PYPL   75.28 (-1.95%)
PFE   40.35 (-1.85%)
NFLX   309.78 (-0.72%)
S&P 500   3,986.84 (-1.52%)
DOW   32,872.38 (-1.67%)
QQQ   296.83 (-1.06%)
AAPL   151.77 (-1.34%)
MSFT   254.57 (-0.90%)
META   185.02 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   93.97 (-1.22%)
AMZN   93.74 (-0.01%)
TSLA   190.77 (-1.57%)
NVDA   235.36 (-0.08%)
NIO   9.02 (-3.11%)
BABA   88.84 (-0.87%)
AMD   82.47 (+1.61%)
T   18.69 (-0.43%)
F   12.83 (-1.16%)
MU   55.64 (-2.09%)
CGC   2.22 (-0.45%)
GE   86.17 (-1.02%)
DIS   99.35 (-1.30%)
AMC   6.08 (-2.72%)
PYPL   75.28 (-1.95%)
PFE   40.35 (-1.85%)
NFLX   309.78 (-0.72%)
S&P 500   3,986.84 (-1.52%)
DOW   32,872.38 (-1.67%)
QQQ   296.83 (-1.06%)
AAPL   151.77 (-1.34%)
MSFT   254.57 (-0.90%)
META   185.02 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   93.97 (-1.22%)
AMZN   93.74 (-0.01%)
TSLA   190.77 (-1.57%)
NVDA   235.36 (-0.08%)
NIO   9.02 (-3.11%)
BABA   88.84 (-0.87%)
AMD   82.47 (+1.61%)
T   18.69 (-0.43%)
F   12.83 (-1.16%)
MU   55.64 (-2.09%)
CGC   2.22 (-0.45%)
GE   86.17 (-1.02%)
DIS   99.35 (-1.30%)
AMC   6.08 (-2.72%)
PYPL   75.28 (-1.95%)
PFE   40.35 (-1.85%)
NFLX   309.78 (-0.72%)

'Make Lists' of People to Let Go, Meta Tells Directors Ahead of Another Mass Layoff — Here's When It Will Happen

Tue., March 7, 2023 | Entrepreneur

Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, slashed 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, in November — but that was only the beginning.

The metaverse-focused company intends to conduct another round of layoffs and could let go thousands of employees as early as this week, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Related: 'Loud Layoffs' Hurt Your Health — Use These Mindset Hacks to Protect Your Peace

Meta has been trying to flatten its organization by offering buyout packages to managers and dismissing entire teams it views as nonessential three months into what CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been calling the company's "year of efficiency."

Naturally, morale among Meta employees has been low amid so much uncertainty. According to an internal company survey from October obtained by Vox's Recode, just 28% of Meta employees had a favorable response about their optimism for the company.

Bloomberg's sources said the impending round of layoffs isn't directly related to Zuckerberg's flattening but has more to do with financial objectives. Directors and managers have been asked to make lists of employees who can be let go, the people revealed.

Related: Meta Imposes Strict New Policy for Restructuring Workers After 30 Days in New Ultimatum

Those layoffs could be finalized in the next week, ahead of Zuckerberg's departure for parental leave for his third child, per Bloomberg.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Recent Videos

NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: