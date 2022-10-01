Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022

Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost

Sat., October 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Malaysia Airlines planes taxi at a terminal while taking passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on April 1, 2022. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating to Category 1, allowing the country's carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Saturday, Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating to Category 1, allowing the country's carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Saturday.

Wee said the move will bolster tourism and economic growth in Malaysia, which opened up from pandemic shutdowns in April.

“With the return to Category 1, our airlines can now mount new flights to the U.S. and have code sharing with American carriers. There is no more barrier now,” said Wee, who was in Montreal for an ICAO assembly. “This is good news after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Riad Asmat, CEO of low-cost carrier AirAsia Malaysia, said it was a “very good start.” He said AirAsia, currently the only Malaysian carrier that flies to the United States — from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu — will seek opportunities to expand in the U.S.

The FAA lowered Malaysia's rating in November 2019 to Category 2 due to non-compliance with safety standards. The FAA identified deficiencies in areas including technical expertise, record keeping and inspection procedures.

Under the FAA system, countries are listed either as Category 1, which meets International Civil Aviation Organization standards, or Category 2, which doesn't meet standards.

Wee told an online news conference that the downgrade prompted Malaysia to restructure its Civil Aviation Authority and make various efforts to strengthen its aviation workforce, documentation processes and inspection methods to ensure effective safety oversight.

He said the FAA was satisfied the issues identified in 2019 had been rectified, but found 29 new problems in its December assessment. Those issues were swiftly rectified in the first half this year, he said, and the FAA has restored Malaysia's Category 1 rating.

Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail said the national carrier will resume flight plans with its partners, especially American Airlines, but didn't elaborate.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.