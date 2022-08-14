Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
“No Historic Crash Is Coming, What’s NEXT, Is Much Worse…” (PhD Economist) (Ad)
Saudi oil company Aramco's half-year profits reach close to $88 billion after posting a 90% surge in second quarter
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
“No Historic Crash Is Coming, What’s NEXT, Is Much Worse…” (PhD Economist) (Ad)
Saudi oil company Aramco's half-year profits reach close to $88 billion after posting a 90% surge in second quarter
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
“No Historic Crash Is Coming, What’s NEXT, Is Much Worse…” (PhD Economist) (Ad)
Saudi oil company Aramco's half-year profits reach close to $88 billion after posting a 90% surge in second quarter
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
“No Historic Crash Is Coming, What’s NEXT, Is Much Worse…” (PhD Economist) (Ad)
Saudi oil company Aramco's half-year profits reach close to $88 billion after posting a 90% surge in second quarter
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)

Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

Sun., August 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Najib Razak
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund.

He would become Malaysia's first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his case fails. Najib, 69, has reiterated his innocence and has been out on bail pending his appeals.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020 after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence in December, describing the case as a “national embarrassment." His last avenue, the Federal Court, is scheduled to hear the case until Aug. 26.

Najib has changed to a new team of lawyers for his final appeal. His defense team is attempting to introduce new evidence that would spark a retrial, citing conflict of interest by the high court judge who convicted Najib.

1MDB was a development fund Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

The scandal sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries and caused the downfall of Najib's government in 2018 elections. Najib faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to 1MDB, and his wife is also on trial for corruption.

Despite his graft conviction, Najib remains politically influential. His United Malays National Organization leads the current government after defections of lawmakers caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Najib is still a lawmaker pending his appeal but he cannot contest if an early general election is called. National polls are not due until the second half of 2023, but there have been strong calls from UMNO leaders for early elections.

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.