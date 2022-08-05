SALE EXTENDED
S&P 500   4,142.37 (-0.23%)
DOW   32,692.72 (-0.10%)
QQQ   323.54 (-0.27%)
AAPL   165.03 (-0.47%)
MSFT   282.69 (-0.34%)
META   171.00 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   117.66 (-0.45%)
AMZN   142.34 (-0.16%)
TSLA   904.61 (-2.30%)
NVDA   191.01 (-0.59%)
NIO   20.32 (-2.78%)
BABA   93.43 (-4.11%)
AMD   103.25 (-0.64%)
MU   62.96 (-2.91%)
T   18.17 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.71 (-6.23%)
GE   74.71 (+1.41%)
F   15.35 (-0.13%)
DIS   107.31 (-0.75%)
AMC   17.35 (-7.02%)
PYPL   96.20 (-0.80%)
PFE   49.46 (-0.80%)
NFLX   227.76 (-0.94%)
Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown

Fri., August 5, 2022 | The Associated Press


Karmen and Bart Swanson who are waiting for their son caught in a lockdown at the Mall of America share a video of the shooting with a fellow shopper in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America is expected to reopen Friday as police continue to search for an individual who fired gunshots inside the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex.

Bloomington police say no one was struck by the gunfire Thursday afternoon. Officials temporarily locked down the mall, forcing some shoppers to shelter in place while others fled.

Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but someone in that group decided to fire three rounds into the store with people around.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the Nike store then opening fire.

Other video posted online showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park inside the mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags. A pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, could be seen moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from its large atrium.

Mall spokesman Dan Jasper said the mall will have additional security and law enforcement when it reopens.

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises, but does not have metal detectors upon entry.

It was also the scene of a shooting on New Year’s Eve, when two people were wounded during an apparent altercation.


