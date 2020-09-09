Mall owners close to buying JC Penney out of bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running.
Penney’s lawyer Josh Sussberg announced the tentative pact, which will save roughly 70,000 jobs, during a brief hearing in bankruptcy court Wednesday.
Sussberg noted that a letter of intent including details of the pact will be filed with the bankruptcy court in the next day.
The 118-year-old department store based in Plano, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-May, one of the biggest retailers to do so since the pandemic temporarily shut down non-essential stores around the country.
Sussberg said Penney will be left with $1 billion in cash after the deal is completed.
Neither Simon nor Brookfield responded to requests for comment.
7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy was looking at a month or more of shut-down and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. What most analysts failed to consider is the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.
The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.
What we are about to show you is a group of stocks that were able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!
View the "7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic".