Mambacita Sweet 16, the sneakers that commemorate Gigi Bryant, sell out in two minutes





Yesterday, May 1, Gigi Bryant would have turned 16 years old. The basketball player's daughter, Kobe Bryant , died with him in a tragic helicopter accident that cost the lives of nine people on the morning of January 26, 2020.

To commemorate the young woman, her mother, Vanessa Bryant , and Nike launched sneakers called "Mambacita Sweet 16" . Through a post on her Instagram account , Vanessa explained: “This year is very special. Sweet 16 marks the coming of age. Gigi was always wiser than her age, spreading joy and kindness to everyone around her and proving that basketball was more than just a sport. It was friendship. It was family. The 'Mambacita Sweet 16' are inspired by his resilient spirit and the love he had, not only for the game, but for his family, his friends and his community."

The sneakers come with a design that simulates the skin of a black viper, the brand's dove in white and the number 2 (the one she used) in gold. In addition, Gigi's name appears on one shoe and Kobe's on the other; on the soles the sneakers have the design of a number 2 with a halo and angel wings.

The "Mambacita Sweet 16" are the first shoes designed by Nike after the contract between the brand and the family of the famous basketball player was renewed. A limited number of pairs were released for sale at $180 USD on May 1st and could only be purchased by SNKRS app members who were selected as winners in a sweepstakes. The shoes sold out in two minutes and like all merchandise bearing the Gigi Bryant name, the proceeds will be used to support children and young athletes.

During yesterday's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, player Jonathan Kuming wore tennis shoes.

. @JonathanKuming6 playing Game 1 in the “Mambacita Sweet 16” Nike Kobe 6 pic.twitter.com/lGilAEbGfV — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) May 1, 2022

