Man convicted in $60M film finance fraud scheme

S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+0.11%)
AAPL   159.48 (+0.96%)
MSFT   281.78 (-0.95%)
FB   212.03 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+0.64%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.20%)
TSLA   909.25 (+0.70%)
NVDA   196.02 (+0.35%)
BABA   100.38 (-0.82%)
NIO   17.53 (+0.17%)
AMD   91.13 (+1.44%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+0.93%)
T   19.33 (+1.10%)
GE   77.66 (+2.79%)
F   14.56 (+2.03%)
DIS   113.55 (+0.04%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.64%)
PFE   49.29 (+1.97%)
PYPL   90.71 (-0.90%)
NFLX   199.87 (+0.21%)

Man convicted in $60M film finance fraud scheme

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man claiming to be a film financier was convicted Tuesday in South Florida of participating in a scheme to steal more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financing for movies and Broadway shows.

A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale found Jason Van Eman, 44, guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, according to court records. His sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

According to court records, Van Eman and co-defendant Benjamin McConley, operating as Weathervane Productions, offered to provide financing to investors and producers seeking funds to produce motion pictures, theater performances and other projects. McConley and Van Eman promised the victims they would match their cash contributions and use the combined funds to secure financing from financial institutions in South Florida and elsewhere, investigators said.

Benjamin Rafael, a former Wells Fargo bank employee recruited by McConley and Van Eman, furthered the scheme by lying to victims about the security of their funds, prosecutors said. Victims lost millions of dollars and their contributions were never matched. Instead of financing projects, the money was transferred to personal and corporate bank accounts and spent on luxury automobiles, personal watercraft, real estate, stocks, jewelry, home furnishings, designer clothes, hotel accommodations and air travel.

McConley was previously sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Rafael previously pleaded guilty to his part in the scheme, as well as another case involving fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief loans. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.