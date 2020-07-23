Man guilty of giving escort employer credit card sentenced

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man who claims his 2012 divorce prompted him to go on a binge that included alcohol, prostitutes and giving a woman his corporate credit card used to finance an opulent lifestyle and rack up millions of dollars in debt was sentenced Thursday to prison.
U.S. District Judge Elaine sentenced Scott Kennedy of Buffalo Grove to 25 months in prison for what she called an "inexplicable” crime. Kennedy, 46, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2018.
Before learning his sentence via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kennedy apologized, saying he will "continue to be sorry for the rest of my life.”
Kennedy’s sentencing was deferred to allow him to testify against Crystal Lundberg, 34, who with Kennedy, racked up $5.79 million on an account belonging to French drug delivery device maker Nemera, which employed Kennedy.
Kennedy testified Lundberg took advantage of him, adding he loved her and hoped they would marry. The jury found her guilty of five counts of wire fraud and she was sentenced in December to more than four years in prison.
According to Kennedy’s testimony, he and Lundberg met after he and his wife divorced. He said he hired Lundberg, 34, as an escort and she and her children eventually moved in with him.
During her trial, prosecutors alleged Lundberg used the corporate card to spend $8,000 monthly on a personal driver for her kids and $2,500 a month on a maid in San Diego, Calif., where she moved. She allegedly paid for therapy and prescription drugs, spent money on personal items and vacation trips and opened a business.
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.
This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.
While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.
Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.
In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.
View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".