Man pleads guilty in case testing use of geofence warrant

S&P 500   3,981.04 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,120.97 (-0.39%)
QQQ   297.88 (+0.25%)
AAPL   154.50 (+1.60%)
MSFT   268.53 (+1.49%)
FB   197.91 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,296.08 (+2.04%)
AMZN   2,178.80 (+0.14%)
TSLA   792.55 (+0.69%)
NVDA   174.44 (+2.91%)
BABA   84.45 (-0.46%)
NIO   13.33 (-1.62%)
AMD   87.16 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.29 (-4.68%)
MU   68.41 (+0.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.56%)
GE   72.34 (-0.86%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.50 (+0.49%)
AMC   11.90 (-4.95%)
PFE   49.18 (+1.11%)
PYPL   78.03 (-1.89%)
NFLX   175.07 (+1.14%)
S&P 500   3,981.04 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,120.97 (-0.39%)
QQQ   297.88 (+0.25%)
AAPL   154.50 (+1.60%)
MSFT   268.53 (+1.49%)
FB   197.91 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,296.08 (+2.04%)
AMZN   2,178.80 (+0.14%)
TSLA   792.55 (+0.69%)
NVDA   174.44 (+2.91%)
BABA   84.45 (-0.46%)
NIO   13.33 (-1.62%)
AMD   87.16 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.29 (-4.68%)
MU   68.41 (+0.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.56%)
GE   72.34 (-0.86%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.50 (+0.49%)
AMC   11.90 (-4.95%)
PFE   49.18 (+1.11%)
PYPL   78.03 (-1.89%)
NFLX   175.07 (+1.14%)
S&P 500   3,981.04 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,120.97 (-0.39%)
QQQ   297.88 (+0.25%)
AAPL   154.50 (+1.60%)
MSFT   268.53 (+1.49%)
FB   197.91 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,296.08 (+2.04%)
AMZN   2,178.80 (+0.14%)
TSLA   792.55 (+0.69%)
NVDA   174.44 (+2.91%)
BABA   84.45 (-0.46%)
NIO   13.33 (-1.62%)
AMD   87.16 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.29 (-4.68%)
MU   68.41 (+0.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.56%)
GE   72.34 (-0.86%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.50 (+0.49%)
AMC   11.90 (-4.95%)
PFE   49.18 (+1.11%)
PYPL   78.03 (-1.89%)
NFLX   175.07 (+1.14%)
S&P 500   3,981.04 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,120.97 (-0.39%)
QQQ   297.88 (+0.25%)
AAPL   154.50 (+1.60%)
MSFT   268.53 (+1.49%)
FB   197.91 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,296.08 (+2.04%)
AMZN   2,178.80 (+0.14%)
TSLA   792.55 (+0.69%)
NVDA   174.44 (+2.91%)
BABA   84.45 (-0.46%)
NIO   13.33 (-1.62%)
AMD   87.16 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.29 (-4.68%)
MU   68.41 (+0.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.56%)
GE   72.34 (-0.86%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.50 (+0.49%)
AMC   11.90 (-4.95%)
PFE   49.18 (+1.11%)
PYPL   78.03 (-1.89%)
NFLX   175.07 (+1.14%)

Man pleads guilty in case testing use of geofence warrant

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond man has pleaded guilty to federal bank robbery charges in a closely watched case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to find people who were near crime scenes.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Okello Chatrie pleaded guilty Monday to armed robbery and use of a firearm in the 2019 robbery of the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian.

Chatrie's lawyers argued the use of a “geofence warrant” to identify people who were near the scene of the robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches. Federal prosecutors argued Chatrie had no reasonable expectation of privacy since he voluntarily opted in to Google’s Location History.

U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck ruled in March that the warrant violated the Constitution by gathering the location history of people near the bank without having any evidence they had anything to do with the robbery. Geofence warrants seek location data on every person within a specific location over a certain period of time.

“The warrant simply did not include any facts to establish probable cause to collect such broad and intrusive data from each of these individuals,” Lauck wrote in her ruling.

Privacy advocates said the ruling — believed to be the first time a federal district court judge has ruled on the constitutionality of a geofence warrant — could make it more difficult for police to continue using a popular investigative technique that has helped lead them to suspects in a list of crimes around the country.

Lauck's ruling did not help Chatrie because she denied his motion to suppress the evidence produced by the warrant, finding the detective had acted in good faith by consulting with prosecutors before applying for the warrant and relied on his past experience in obtaining three similar warrants.


The judge said she was not ruling on whether geofence warrants can ever satisfy the Fourth Amendment. She urged legislative action on the issue, noting there is currently no law prohibiting Google and other companies from collecting and using vast amounts of data from their customers.

In a legal brief filed in the case, Google said geofence requests jumped 1,500% from 2017 to 2018, and another 500% from 2018 to 2019. Google now reports that geofence warrants make up more than 25% of all the warrants Google receives in the U.S., the judge wrote in her ruling.

Chatrie's lawyers did not immediately respond to an emailed request seeking comment on his guilty plea.

Lauck scheduled sentencing for Aug. 2. In a plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed they will not argue for a sentence above nearly 13 years in prison, while Chatrie’s lawyers have agreed to argue for no less than just under 11 years.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected]om | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.