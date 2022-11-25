Manchester United Stock Extends Rally on Potential Sale

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) is surging this morning, last seen up 13.3% to trade at $16.93, amid reports the soccer club's owners are working with financial advisers to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or sale, following 17 years of ownership.

The security yesterday logged its best day on record with a 14.7% gain, and earlier hit its highest level since October 2021. Shares also blew past a ceiling at the $15 region, which capped several of the security's rallies over the past year, while the $12.40 level has been supportive since late September. Year-to-date, MANU is up 20.6%.

Manchester United's usually quiet options pits are bursting with activity today. So far, 2,441 calls and 848 puts have crossed the tape, which is 23 times the volume that is typically seen at this point. The December 20 call is seeing the most activity, followed by the 15 call in that monthly series.

It's also worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 75 out of 100. This indicates MANU tends to exceed options traders' volatility expectations -- a good thing for buyers.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

